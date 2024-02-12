Katee Sackhoff Wants To Join The New Predator Movie, And I So Need This To Happen

The Predator series (which we've ranked) has had its fair share of not-so-good sequels and follow-up movies. However, that all changed with 2022’s prequel, Prey. The franchise received an electrifying boost from Dan Trachtenberg’s reimagining, which was initially exclusive to folks with a Hulu subscription . Set in the early 1700s and starring Amber Midthunder, it won critical praise, even earning 4 out of 5 stars from CinemaBlend . The good news is that the next Predator movie is already in development with the same team and is rumored to focus on another female action character. The Mandalorion’s Katee Sackhoff has expressed her interest in being a part of it, and personally, I need this to happen.

The Battlestar Galactica alum took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a report on the upcoming movie, which read, “BADLANDS’ will be a Predator film set in the future with a female lead.” The actress has a pretty good idea of who is uniquely qualified to go head to head with everyone’s favorite horror movie alien baddy, captioning her post:

Please oh please let it be me!!! I feel uniquely qualified to kick The Predators butt 😱❤️

Katee Sackhoff knows a thing or two about playing one of the best female action characters , seeing as how she has been providing the voice for Star Wars fan-favorite character Bo-Katan Kryze on both The Clone Wars and Rebels before jumping over into live-action to portray the character on The Mandalorian. She has also had experience within the world of superheroes. She famously suited up for The CW’s The Flash as Amunet Black, a metahuman crime boss.

And, of course, she famously starred as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace across four seasons of 2004’s Battlestar Galactica revamp. So, needless to say, she's more than qualified to square up against the human-hunting Yautja. So let’s go, Hulu, sign her up!

Dan Trachtenberg, who made a smashing entrance into directing with 10 Cloverfield Lane in 2016 — a film I rank as one of the best horror flicks in the last two decades — will be retaking the helm as writer and director for the next chapter in the Predator series, aptly named Badlands. Trachtenberg is set to dive deeper this time, having previously shared story credits with Patrick Aison on Prey, with Aison handling the entire script. It's been reported that the upcoming flick is top of the list in terms of priorities for 20th Century Studios, with Trachtenberg and his team already scouting for lead actors. Fingers crossed, Katee Sackhoff's tweet lands her an audition!

Interestingly, reports also indicated that Badlands hitting the development track doesn't spell the end for Prey 2. Word on the street is that a sequel is still brewing, with Amber Midthunder possibly returning as the lead. But the other movie seems to be taking priority. And with Trachtenberg helming the new flick, don't be shocked if Midthunder's sequel ends up with a new director steering its course, assuming it gets the official go-ahead.

Who knows, more Predator movies could mean more opportunities for Katee Sackhoff to join the franchise. I’m not sure how she would fit into the 1700s settings of the first Prey but, any chance to get Sackhoff into this fictional universe would much appreciated.

