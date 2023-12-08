Keanu Reeves’ House Was Burglarized, But I’d Never Mess With John Wick

We all cherish feeling secure in our homes, considering they are our personal sanctuaries. However, even celebrities like Keanu Reeves aren't exempt from breaches of that sense of security. In a scene reminiscent of a scene pulled straight from action movies , the LAPD reports that a group of burglars, masked in ski masks, set their sights on the beloved actor's Los Angeles home, managing to evade law enforcement before they could step in. Seriously, do these individuals not realize who they're dealing with? I wouldn't dare mess with John Wick.

According to reporting by TMZ , the incident unraveled on Wednesday evening, prompting the LAPD's involvement after an anonymous call reported a possible trespasser around 7 PM. Despite a thorough search, the initial police visit yielded no suspects. However, a second encounter occurred around 1 AM when an alarm at Reeves' property went off. This time, security cameras captured the brazen act of multiple masked men smashing a window and gaining unauthorized entry to the Matrix star's home.

Per a source close to the situation, intruders made off with one firearm from the premises. Mercifully, for the burglars, Keanu Reeves was not home at the time of the burglary. If you have seen most of Keanu Reeves' best movies and many of the best John Wick scenes , you already know they are often action-oriented. Interestingly, life imitates art to a certain extent, as Reeves has been extensively trained in various martial arts since the early '80s. The actor is well-versed in Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as well as weapons and stunt work. Just take a look at the actors training with Taran Tactical in the video below.

Needless to say, the Bill & Ted veteran's absence during the break-in was a stroke of luck for the intruders.

Reportedly, investigators are still reviewing video footage from inside the home and the surrounding neighborhood to uncover additional clues. Information suggests the police are honing in on whether the initial call to the police originated from one of the individuals surveying the house.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the home of the Point Break star has faced such threats. In 2014, the actor's residence endured consecutive break-ins, with two back-to-back incidents. Moreover, earlier this year, Reeves sought and secured a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who had boldly showed up uninvited at his doorstep.

On a brighter note, this year hasn't been entirely grim for the longtime Hollywood heartthrob, as he openly expresses his happiness in his relationship with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. The 59-year-old actor has been quietly dating the 50-year-old visual artist for the past few years, with both of them seldom discussing their relationship publicly. However, Reeves and Grant recently made a rare red carpet appearance. Having known each other since 2011, the couple made their inaugural public appearance at a film gala in November 2019, thrusting Grant into sudden fame.

As we wish for the safety of the action star, Keanu Reeves has many upcoming projects, including the Ballerina John Wick spinoff. With any luck, these film commitments will keep him and his loved ones away from home long enough for authorities to get to the bottom of the recent home invasions. Let's remain hopeful they are caught and brought to justice.

In the mean time, make sure to check out our schedule of 2023 movie release schedule to see what is headed to a theater near you.