Keanu Reeves Kicked Off May With The Police Showing Up At His Home For A Wellness Check

If most of us knocked on a door and Keanu Reeves unexpectedly answered we’d probably freak out a little bit. Of course, if you’re a police officer trying to do a welfare check on somebody who is clearly not Keanu, you might be more confused than starstruck. And the Matrix actor would probably also wonder just what in the world is going on.

It wouldn't be the first time that a concerned fan had made a welfare check on a celebrity. Brittney Spears once had to deal with concerned cops at her door. In this case, Keanu was not who the police were looking for. Somebody apparently contacted police in the L.A. area, claiming they were concerned about a friend, a 27-year-old woman, and asked the cops to check on her. The caller said they hadn’t heard from their friend in a while and were getting worried about them. The police were given a name and a pretty complete description, according to TMZ, but when they knocked on the door of the address they were given, they found John Wick.

Keanu had no knowledge of the woman in question, and at this point it’s unknown if the caller got the address wrong, or the police did, or if this was a prank call meant to intentionally send the cops to bother the actor. For what it’s worth, Keanu reportedly wasn’t too bothered by it and was pretty cool about the whole thing, which based on everything we know about Keanu personally would seem likely. No word if Alexandra Grant, the girlfriend of the Internet's Boyfriend was there at the time.

In all honesty, one hopes this was a prank call because that means there isn’t a woman who might be in need of a welfare check that hasn’t been checked up on. Unless this was a "person watches too much of The Office on Netflix" situation. Although, if this was a simple case of a confused address, it has to be one of the most remarkable accidents in recent memory, that somebody could give a wrong address and that address happened to be the home of one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

Of course, the cops were also lucky that they even learned it was Keanu Reeves’ house. The man is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood right now, and as such could have been literally anywhere else filming a movie. There are numerous upcoming Keanu Reeves movies, that are in various stages of production right now.

Honestly, it was probably a good thing that Keanu was there. If the police were doing a welfare check and nobody answered the door things could have gone in a very different direction than Keanu and the cops being chill on the doorstep.

If this was a legitimate mistake then hopefully the police were able to get in touch with the original caller and track down the actual woman in question. If this was a prank call, hopefully, the police were able to track down the original caller and do whatever can be done to somebody who calls in a fake welfare check.