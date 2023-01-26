Britney Spears Is Reportedly Not A Happy Camper About Her Fans Calling The Police

The cops showed up at Britney Spears’ house yesterday to conduct a welfare check. Some of her overzealous fans reportedly called to express their concern to police after she deleted her Instagram account, and not surprisingly, she’s apparently not a happy camper about how the whole thing went down.

The pop legend, after posting a series of messages on Instagram in recent weeks about being on the defensive and feeling like she has to adjust her behavior, decided to get rid of the account entirely over the weekend. It’s not the first time she’s blacked out her social media, but for some reason, a few of her fans reacted a lot more seriously than in the past. They reportedly called local authorities and asked them to conduct a welfare check on Spears. That led to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office showing up at her house at around 11PM to make sure she was okay. They left after determining she wasn’t in any danger and later told the media they went out of an abundance of caution.

According to TMZ, Britney Spears was “annoyed” about what happened. The outlet went on to claim she found the whole thing to be inconvenient and also wasn’t surprised given how invested some of her fans are in her life and well-being. Invested seems like a bit of an understatement given they asked the cops to visit her house over an account deletion that has happened multiple times in the past. A video of the alleged call has since appeared online and set off a lot of in-fighting among Spears fans over what happened.

When Britney Spears’ conservatorship first ended back in 2021, the hope was that she’d be able to live her life without as much involvement from others. That has worked to a certain extent. She was able to get married to boyfriend Sam Asghari and has done a wide variety of activities she was previously forbidden from doing in the past.

The level of public obsession over her mental health and the choices she’s making, however, has been as loud as ever. Earlier this month, she went out to a restaurant near her home and was immediately bombarded with fans taking pictures. Someone at the table next to her literally pulled out a camera and started recording her while she was trying to just enjoy a meal. She stormed out and was later called 'manic' by the media.

I can’t imagine how overwhelming and suffocating it all must be, which is probably why she allegedly wasn’t surprised by someone calling the cops to go check on her. I think most of us would be blindsided if the cops showed up for a random welfare check. The fact that she wasn’t kind of tells you all you need to know about her current state of existence.

Fortunately, for every Spears fan that calls the cops or fills her Instagram account with wild conspiracy theories, there are many more who just want the singer to be happy and healthy. The post-conservatorship road has been a bit bumpy, but hopefully she’s continuing to make forward progress toward the life she wants to live, whatever that might be.