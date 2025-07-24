Logan Lerman's Definitely An 'Internet Boyfriend,' But He Admits He's Actually Often Mistaken For Dylan O'Brien

From his role in Perks of Being A Wallflower and Percy Jackson, Logan Lerman has been what we call an “internet boyfriend” for over a decade now, and he continues to claim that title with a new performance in upcoming 2025 movies like Oh, Hi!. But I certainly didn’t expect the actor’s recent reaction to the phenomenon and him dropping the names of other stars for whom he constantly gets mistaken. I guess he's sitting down and staying humble.

Logan Lerman Reacts To His 'Internet Boyfriend' Status

Logan Lerman’s latest movie is a twisted dark comedy called Oh, Hi! where he was handcuffed to a bed for hours upon hours for its clever plotline. While speaking to Bustle about his public persona over the years deeming him a “Tumblr king” in the past, he had this to say:

I don’t know what that is. I don’t even know what a Tumblr king really is… I’ve seen maybe a little bit of it on other platforms. It’s been all right. Everything is just a means to make more movies.

It sounds like Lerman isn’t necessarily Googling himself and his “internet boyfriend” status on the daily (which sounds really healthy), but he is definitely aware of some of it. All in all, it sounds like the actor is honored to earn the title, because it means he can keep doing what he loves, which is making movies and TV shows. And hey, being an internet boyfriend is definitely a good thing for a performer's career, and the likes of actors like Tom Hardy , Keanu Reeves, Pedro Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Andrew Garfield have him in good company.

He Admits What Actors He's Getting Mistaken For 'All The Time'

During the same interview, Lerman was asked if there’s a group chat for himself and other internet boyfriends who also have brown hair and are around his age, as he mentioned while on The Tonight Show. Lerman said it was a late night joke, but did have this to say about a couple of his colleagues:

There are five people where we’re all interchangeable in people’s eyes. Dylan [O’Brien], who’s one of my good, good friends, and I get it all the time. I get, ‘You’re the Maze Runner, right?’ I’m like, ‘No, but thank you! I do love that guy. He’s a handsome dude.’ We get Dylan Minnette all the time, too.

Isn’t that funny how that happens? While I wouldn’t necessarily say Lerman and O’Brien are the spitting image of the other, I do get why they are often mixed up. Both of them started playing beloved teens, with O’Brien on the Teen Wolf TV show , and have some comparable front-facing personalities.

I can absolutely see Lerman and Minette (who was in the 13 Reasons Why cast ) getting mixed up, because they both have dark hair and ocean blue eyes. Lerman also shared that he and those actors will often run into each other for the same roles, but they are close in a personal capacity too. He continued:

Yeah, totally. We don’t really talk about that stuff too much when we’re hanging out, but we’re really supportive of each other.

How sweet is that? Comments like that only add to his “internet boyfriend” status, don’t they?