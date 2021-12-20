Keanu Reeves Reveals His Favorite Matrix Scenes From The Original Trilogy (And There’s A Lot)

The Matrix trilogy is chock-full of unforgettable scenes . From the futuristic fashion to the detailed worldbuilding to the innovative combat sequences, one would be hard-pressed to choose the best moment from the Wachowskis’ sci-fi epic. That’s why star Keanu Reeves doesn't have a favorite - he has several.

Ahead of the upcoming release of The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves met up with Ali Plumb of BBC Radio 1 to chat about his most memorable experiences on the set of the pop culture-defining series. Despite the fact that there’s no shortage of iconic scenes throughout the first three films, but there are a few that have made an impression on the Neo actor. And they're pretty good picks:

Thomas Anderson meeting Trinity at the club, my first dojo fight. Skipping to the end, the fight with Smith in Revolutions. And then the courtyard fight with Smith in Reloaded. The scene with Morpheus when Thomas Anderson meets Morpheus for the first time. Waking up in the pod the first time. Let’s see.. being blind and shooting those blind scenes. Literally having my eyes closed for two days - and working with Carrie-Anne [Moss].

Some of Keanu Reeves’ favorites are hardly surprising. When Morpheus teaches Neo how to manipulate the Matrix, it is the former hacker’s (and the audiences’) first glimpse into the power of the One. And both of the former computer programmer's skirmishes with Agent Smith perfectly showcase the series’ signature combat style that would go on to raise the bar for R-rated movies.

The actor’s other highlights were less flashy, but no less integral to the films’ story. Neo’s introduction to Trinity in the club provides the basis for their evolving relationship and cements her status as a major player . Same goes for Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus. From the viewer’s first glimpse of the insurrectionary leader, they can tell he’s a force to be reckoned with.

As for the pod scene, it’s difficult to imagine any actor would enjoy being submerged in a tub of slimy goo. Practical effects aside, it’s (quite literally) a rude awakening for Neo. He can no longer ignore the stark reality of his world outside the Matrix, and he must decide whether to choose ignorance or revolution. As unsettling as it is to watch a hairless Keanu Reeves burst out of a pod Alien-style, the disturbing image conveys the true horror of the machines’ post-apocalyptic dystopia. Reeves has always expressed his love for The Matrix, but his favorite scenes are proof that he’s just as invested as his fans.

The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22. 2021. Original cast members Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will reprise their roles as Trinity and Niobe, respectively. Newcomers to the series will include Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II taking over from Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus.