The Matrix Resurrections Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying About The Sci-Fi Sequel

Are audiences favoring the red pill or the blue pill after screening The Matrix Resurrections?

Neo and Trinity are shown in a press image from The Matrix Resurrections.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Neo and Trinity are back! Well, almost. Eighteen years after the end of the original Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Resurrections is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22. And despite the leading duo both dying in 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have reprised their characters for what is sure to be a lot more mind-twisting action. The question is, is the franchise worth revisiting nearly two decades later? The Matrix Resurrections has screened, and we’ve got the audience’s first reactions.

The fourth installment of The Matrix series is set 20 years after the events of the third. Neo and Trinity are alive and back in the Matrix, living ordinary lives as Thomas Anderson and Tiffany, respectfully. An alternate version of Morpheus (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) gets things going again when he whips out his red pills, and a battle with a new enemy ensues. 

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix Resurrections returns Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. Lana Wachowski is back as writer and director, introducing some big names into the franchise, including Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci. So what did the critics think of the film? Let’s start with CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg, who came away “extremely mixed,” but declared it the best sequel in the franchise, for whatever that’s worth.

Aaron Neuwirth of We Live Entertainment applauded the movie’s creativity, calling it “big” and “ambitious,” which I definitely think fans are hoping for in the new sequel. But it’s promising to hear that it introduces ideas to start important conversations. 

Emily VanDerWerff of Vox seemed to have an unabashed love for newest installment in the series, making bold claims about its place in the history of cinema. Whether or not moviegoers enjoyed The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions might play into how well audiences receive The Matrix Resurrections

Kevin Polowy of Yahoo! echoed the sentiments of many of the critics, who said The Matrix Resurrections will lauded by some and reviled by others. I think we can count Polowy in the latter category.

Perri Nemiroff of Collider, however, said the movie was a worthy addition to the series, and succeeded in finding way of progressing the story while evolving the franchise.

Courtney Howard of Variety agreed the new sequel slides right in with the franchise and said Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss still bring the chemistry to the big screen nearly two decades later.

Germain Lussier of io9 had a glowing reaction to the screening and the way the movie reinvented the franchise without diminishing the previous three movies — in fact, it had the opposite effect, he said. The Matrix Resurrections is worth repeated viewings, and said he can’t stop thinking about it, which is not hard to believe with this reality-skewing series.

The initial reactions to The Matrix Resurrections seem to be mostly positive, especially if you were a fan of the original trilogy, as more than one critic proclaimed this film to be better than the previous two sequels. Full reviews will be released next week ahead of its December 22 premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, so stay tuned! And if you need a refresher, all three movies in the original trilogy are available for streaming on HBO Max. Be sure to sneak a peek into what’s coming in the new year with our 2022 Movie Release Schedule.

