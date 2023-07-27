Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House From Barbie Is Taking Over The Internet, And I Can't Stop Laughing About It

Spoilers for the Barbie movie are ahead. If you haven’t seen the 2023 movie schedule hit, it’s currently playing in theaters.

While watching Barbie one of the elements that had me laughing the hardest was Ryan Gosling’s Ken and his very unique way of naming things, specifically when it came to the title for his dream house: “mojo dojo casa house.” The movie is full of hilarious jokes from Barbie’s companion, and when you add in his unique vocabulary it gets even funnier. However, nothing was as hysterical as the mojo dojo casa houses to me, and the internet seems to agree as the term has taken over online.

I for one, can’t stop laughing about all the memes that have emerged about the name Ken gives the dreamhouses after Barbie Land becomes the Kendom. For example, @AlDANS_ posted a silly throwback about Crazy Stupid Love, noting that Gosling’s character Jacob had the OG mojo dojo casa house. And thinking back about all those QVC purchases he made in the 2011 comedy, I totally agree.

ryan gosling's first mojo dojo casa house. pic.twitter.com/ZySRcaczDqJuly 24, 2023 See more

The TV and movie references didn’t end there either. Considering the parallels already made between Barbie’s Ken and New Girl’s Schmidt , it makes sense that folks are also claiming that Max Greenfield's character would have a mojo dojo casa house. I wholeheartedly agree too, especially after seeing @jebeccaday’s post:

he looks like the type of guy who would own a mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/A0DAwH5uewJuly 25, 2023 See more

Many have also used shows, like House of the Dragon, to show situations where a man took over a woman’s house, as Ken did in Baribe. In this instance, @jjmileo used Daemon and Rhaenyra from the Game of Thrones prequel as a humorous example, posting:

“where are we?”“welcome to my mojo dojo casa house” pic.twitter.com/WJVNiDrYtxJuly 26, 2023 See more

Mr. Darcy’s home in Pride & Prejudice also got rebranded into a mojo dojo casa house by @bewitcheyre , and I’m so here for it, check it out:

mr darcy's mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/Bz1zPVcXImJuly 26, 2023 See more

Some folks on the internet used the transformation of the houses to poke fun at major pop culture moments and news. For example, @sixofsongbirds used this comparison to joke about Tiwtter’s latest re-brand into X by posting:

this feels like the barbie house turning into the mojo dojo casa house https://t.co/qGdTi3nJedJuly 24, 2023 See more

Of course, Swifties also got into the conversation in a hilarious way as @cwbylkme expertly compared the Lover House’s transformation on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. In one image we see the rainbow house from the beginning of the set, and in the other, it’s burning to the ground, check it out:

barbie’s ken’s mojo dojodream house casa house pic.twitter.com/SbgIAxa08XJuly 25, 2023 See more

To wrap up these amazing mojo dojo casa house memes, Letterboxd threw it back to Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird. They pointed out that this film might hold the OG house of Ken as they posted:

real ones remember Greta's first mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/NwPzPPKacXJuly 27, 2023 See more

I’ve been absolutely loving all these memes about the mojo dojo casa houses. Along with the really moment when the Kens singing Matchbox 20’s “Push” and the little humorous reference to Zack Snyder’s Justice League , there are so many funny moments in Barbie that highlight just how funny the boys of Barbie Land are.

I think part of the reason Barbie received such rave reviews is because of how it balances humor, heart and meaning incredibly well. While these jokes will make you laugh out loud, they also play into the greater message of Greta Gerwig’s film about finding and accepting yourself and others.

To see the mojo dojo casa houses on the big screen, Barbie is playing in cinemas nationwide.