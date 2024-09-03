Kevin Costner Took A Boat To The Horizon 2 Premiere In Venice And It’s Giving More James Bond Than Cowboy

Playing a cowboy has always been a good look for Kevin Costner. We’ve seen him don the high-crowned hat while riding a horse in Silverado, Wyatt Earp, Open Range, Yellowstone, and Horizon: An American Saga . While heading for the Venice premiere of Horizon 2 in a fancy boat, the Hollywood actor gave me more James Bond vibes than a cowboy.

Kevin Costner may ride a horse very well on the big screen. But at the end of the day, the Field of Dreams star is a Hollywood actor with his own means of transportation. An Instagram post revealed Costner decided to travel to the premiere of Horizon 2 using a luxury boat. As you see Costner cruising in Venice, see if you’re getting James Bond vibes watching compared to a cowboy:

Doesn’t Kevin Costner look so happy riding that boat on the shores of Venice? The summertime landscape looks so beautiful that it makes me wish I was sailing in that boat too. Back on August 6th attending the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Italy, the Yellowstone actor showed us in an Instagram photo that he met a new match in Pardo Yachts chilling with his shades in front of the Italian sun. It looks like the Emmy Award winner is getting the ideal Italy experience many wish they could have:

Watching Kevin Costner in his luxury boat escorting himself to the Venice premiere of Horizon 2, he looks more like James Bond than his traditional cowboy look. Costner may not be on a mission to save the world like the British secret agent, but he looks thrilled to get to his film premiere to see the movie he's proud to make.

When you look back at your favorite James Bond movies , the 007 agent and boats tend to go hand-in-hand with each other. In one of the best action scenes from the series , thrilling stunts and breathtaking scenery occur during Bond’s boat chase in Live and Let Die. The British spy is also dodging enemy fire with great speed on a boat in other Bond films like Moonraker, The World is Not Enough, Quantum of Solace, and more. Costner may not be using his fancy boat to jump over cars and escape dark forces, but he still looks wicked cool sailing through Italy.

After a disappointing box office result from Horizon: Chapter One, its second chapter lost its August 16th release date . This is all the more reason why it’s great news that Chapter Two will make its world debut at the 81st Venice Film Festival for Italian filmgoers to see. Not to mention, an exciting update about parts three and four had Kevin Costner reveal that he hopes to shoot the final movies back-to-back with bits of Chapter Three already filmed. So it shows that hope is not lost on the Academy Award winner’s passion project.

While Kevin Costner may not be attending the film premiere of Horizon 2 as a cowboy on horseback, he’s still traveling in style sailing the shores of Venice on his fancy boat going there. It’s hoped that North American audiences will get a chance to see Part Two of the Western saga sometime later this year. Until then, you can see Chapter One available now on your Max subscription .