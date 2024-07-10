Horizon: Chapter 2 Just Lost Its Release Date, But As A Fan, I Kind Of Agree With The Decision

Normally, when a movie is pulled from the release schedule with a month to go before release, it means seriously bad news. As such, upon reading the breaking news about Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 being taken off the 2024 movie release calendar, I was ready to hit the metaphorical trail for my own ranting revenge. However, the announcement comes with an explanation, and as a fan of Kevin Costner’s developing western epic, I kind of agree with this decision in context.

For anyone that’s been following this story, Horizon’s less than optimal opening weekend saw only $11 million earned domestically. The estimated worldwide take at the moment seems to be sitting at $23.4 million against an estimated $100 million budget for the first two chapters.

This has seemingly prompted the announcement that Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is heading to PVOD rental very soon – specifically on July 16. The Hollywood Reporter has shared a statement from the folks at New Line Cinema as the official explanation for the change:

Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and MAX. We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the US discover the film in its theatrical run.

On the surface this news still kind of sucks. For those of us who are already amped for the next chapter – much like I was when writing my Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 review – the wait is going to be the hardest part. But at the same time, just by looking at the statement above, I think Warner Bros.’ move to yank Horizon: Chapter 2 from the release schedule isn’t from a lack of confidence.

Rather, I think the studio is starting to understand its audience and is making a quick pivot to ensure Horizon’s future has the best shot possible at success in the future. That much is especially true when you consider the fact that, as of this moment, Horizon is still very much a theatrical experience. With its own separate statement, here's how Kevin Costner's Territory Pictures framed this decision:

The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.

With Territory Pictures also on board for hitting pause on Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2’s release strategy, this clearly isn’t a repeat of Warner Bros’ 2021 HBO Max debacle , in which saw movies debut simultaneously on the studio’s digital platform and in theaters as studios were reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. So with the obvious “bad news” out of the way, let’s talk about why this is the right move.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Why I Think Warner Bros. Horizon Strategy Is A Good Thing

One of the many reasons we shouldn’t write Horizon off just yet is that this is a movie that can afford to have longer legs at the box office. With a sequel already in the can, and two more in production, there’s definitely a need for Chapter 1 to find its audience before the arrival of the next chapters. By delaying Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2’s release date, Warner Bros. is giving people more of a chance to discover the feature.

That much is also reflected in the decision to open up the frontier of PVOD rentals, which is where I think the powers that be are truly understanding its audience. Horizon feels primed to be a huge streaming hit, especially with the audiences that don’t want to go to the movie theater to experience it and have been enjoying Kevin Costner's recent genre work in the streaming series Yellowstone.

While I’d disagree with the idea of skipping the theatrical experience when it comes to this saga, I can see the value in an earlier home release window for Horizon: Chapter 1. The sooner you can get those Yellowstone fans hooked onto this project, the better; which could, in turn, lead to droves of people coming out to see Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 when it eventually hits theaters.

I wouldn’t worry about a total change in the Horizon: An American Saga release strategy just yet. It’s an untested property, with an R-rating and a three-hour run time. As urged by Michael Rooker in his Horizon defense, audiences need to challenge themselves and experience the movie for themselves. And now, with this release model shift, people will hopefully be able to do that.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 will still be available in theaters when it arrives on PVOD on July 16. Meanwhile, we now find ourselves waiting for Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2's new release date, and here's hoping it isn't too far off in the future. If you haven't seen the film, go do so, and then check out our Kevin Costner ReelBlend interview, and learn more about the genesis of Horizon.