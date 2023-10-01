Kevin Costner, Hugh Jackman And More Stars Share Lovely Memories Of Working With Harry Potter Actor Michael Gambon Over The Years

The acting world lost a true icon last week, as the incomparable Sir Michael Gambon passed away at the age of 82 after a bout with pneumonia. Gambon was arguably most recognized for his fan-favorite performance as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise. However, aside from his turn as the powerful and amiable wizard, he played a plethora of other roles and amassed quite a body of work. He teamed up with quite a few Hollywood heavyweights in the process as well, including Kevin Costner and Hugh Jackman , who shared memories of working with him over the years.

Kevin Costner had the pleasure of collaborating with Michael Gambon on the 2003 western Open Range, which he directed. The Yellowstone star took to his Instagram stories to honor his colleague by sharing a still of Gambon from the movie. Costner also included a message about having had the opportunity to direct the actor. You can see his social media post down below

(Image credit: Instagram)

In that movie, the Irish-British performer played a despicable rancher who rules a small Montana town with an iron fist. That was surely a major departure from his role as the jovial headmaster of Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. Then again, the Othello star was something of a chameleon, as he seemingly had no trouble jumping into a variety of roles. Hugh Jackman appears to be one of the many who was impressed by his work as indicated by his own Instagram stories post. Jackman also recalled getting to work with him on the short film Standing Room Only, which was directed by Deborra-Lee Furness – his wife, from whom he just separated :

(Image credit: Instagram)

After his death, Michael Gambon also received sweet tributes from his Harry Potter co-stars , who made note of his talent and humorous presence on set. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Jason Isaacs were among those to pay their respects. Another notable icon of the Wizarding World franchise to weigh in was Emma Watson. The beloved Hermione Granger actress shared a still of Gambon in character as Dumbledore and penned a message about how he approached his work:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Another person who was fortunate enough to work with the star during his career was Marvel and Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell. She worked with the acclaimed stage and screen actor on the 2008 drama Brideshead Revisited. Atwell posted through Instagram as well, sharing a still from the movie and some lovely sentiments:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The outpouring of love for Michael Gambon has been simply wonderful to see, and fellow actors aren’t the only ones celebrating his life. A number of fans at Universal Studios Orlando lovingly marked his passing by raising their wands in front of the Hogwarts replica at the park. Said moment was meant to resemble a scene from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, in which the residents of the school honored Dumbledore after his own death.

It’s always tough whenever a beloved talent passes away, and that’s certainly the case when it comes to the Amazing Grace alum. Thinking more positively though, you can’t help but smile over the fact that he’s getting his flowers from Hollywood A-listers and fans alike.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Michael Gambon during this time.