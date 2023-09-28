Harry Potter Actors Including Jason Isaacs And More Pay Tribute To Sir Michael Gambon Following His Death
Many are sharing their love for the magical actor.
Following the news of Michael Gambon’s death, many have paid tribute to the iconic actor. This, of course, includes many from the Harry Potter family as the performer began playing Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Much like the headmaster of Hogwarts, he is a legend, and many, including Jason Isaacs, and more, are showing their love and appreciation for him through touching tributes.
Paying tribute to Michael Gambon, Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, showed his adoration for the actor as he posted to X:
Many of us know the actor for his legendary turn as Albus Dumbledore. However, as Isaacs pointed out, he has a filmography, including films like Gosford Park and shows like The Singing Detective, well worth a lot of admiration.
James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the magical movies, posted a story about shooting Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince with Gambon. Along with playing one-half of the Weasley twins, he also worked in the AD department and ended up spending a lot of time with the late actor. He posted the sweet story to X, writing:
Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMySeptember 28, 2023
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, posted a great photo of Gambon as Dumbledore during one of his iconic speeches in The Great Hall of Hogwarts on Instagram. With it, she wrote this loving caption:
Fiona Shaw, who played Petunia Dursley, shared what she’ll remember most about Gambon with BBC Radio 4 (via BBC). She explained:
J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, reflected on Gambon's long career in her tribute to him on X. She posted these kind words about the Dumbledore actor:
Along with many from the Harry Potter cast paying tribute to the performer, many others shared their love for him too. This includes Jared Harris, the son of Richard Harris (who played Dumbledore in the first two films). He had very kind words for the actor who took over the headmaster role after his dad’s death. Reposting an interview of Gambon on X, the actor explained how much he loved his father’s Harry Potter predecessor, writing:
Adding to the list of tributes for the actor behind Albus Dumbledore, the official Harry Potter account released a statement about his death. To pay tribute to the legendary actor, it posted:
We truly lost a legend, but it’s safe to say Michael Gambon’s legacy will live on. Along with cementing himself in cinematic history for his turn as Albus Dumbledore, his long career is also admirable and memorable. Like the celebrities who have shown their love and support for the actor, we here at CinemaBlend also send our thoughts and condolences to Gambon’s family and loved ones.
If want to go back and see Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore, you can stream all the Harry Potter movies with a Max subscription.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
