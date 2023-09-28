Harry Potter Actors Including Jason Isaacs And More Pay Tribute To Sir Michael Gambon Following His Death

Following the news of Michael Gambon’s death , many have paid tribute to the iconic actor. This, of course, includes many from the Harry Potter family as the performer began playing Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Much like the headmaster of Hogwarts, he is a legend, and many, including Jason Isaacs, and more, are showing their love and appreciation for him through touching tributes.

Paying tribute to Michael Gambon , Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies , showed his adoration for the actor as he posted to X :

Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective - complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.

Many of us know the actor for his legendary turn as Albus Dumbledore. However, as Isaacs pointed out, he has a filmography, including films like Gosford Park and shows like The Singing Detective, well worth a lot of admiration.

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the magical movies, posted a story about shooting Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince with Gambon. Along with playing one-half of the Weasley twins, he also worked in the AD department and ended up spending a lot of time with the late actor. He posted the sweet story to X, writing:

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMySeptember 28, 2023 See more

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, posted a great photo of Gambon as Dumbledore during one of his iconic speeches in The Great Hall of Hogwarts on Instagram. With it, she wrote this loving caption:

I was forever in awe of Michael’s presence and performance. His deep mischievous voice between scenes would vibrate through the Great Hall. He was Dumbledore through and through a constant, warm and guiding figure. Rest in peace Michael. Sending love to your family ❤️

Fiona Shaw, who played Petunia Dursley, shared what she’ll remember most about Gambon with BBC Radio 4 (via BBC ). She explained:

So I will think of him as a trickster, just brilliant, magnificent trickster, but with text, there was nothing like him, he could do anything.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, reflected on Gambon's long career in her tribute to him on X. She posted these kind words about the Dumbledore actor:

I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael's family and everyone who loved him.

Along with many from the Harry Potter cast paying tribute to the performer, many others shared their love for him too. This includes Jared Harris, the son of Richard Harris (who played Dumbledore in the first two films). He had very kind words for the actor who took over the headmaster role after his dad’s death. Reposting an interview of Gambon on X , the actor explained how much he loved his father’s Harry Potter predecessor, writing:

Hilarious! A brilliant actor. I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory. He took over Dumbledore from my father, which was fitting as he over took Brando as my father’s favourite actor.

Adding to the list of tributes for the actor behind Albus Dumbledore, the official Harry Potter account released a statement about his death. To pay tribute to the legendary actor, it posted:

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts.

We truly lost a legend, but it’s safe to say Michael Gambon’s legacy will live on. Along with cementing himself in cinematic history for his turn as Albus Dumbledore, his long career is also admirable and memorable. Like the celebrities who have shown their love and support for the actor, we here at CinemaBlend also send our thoughts and condolences to Gambon’s family and loved ones.