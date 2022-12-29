Kevin Hart Got Roasted By Fans After His Kid Sat In Their Christmas Post So He Wouldn't Be Taller

The comment sections on any post can be a brutal hellscape of vitriol. Luckily for the King of comedy, Kevin Hart (see our ranking of his best 10 films ), he knows how to take a joke. This is good because, in his recent Christmas post where the standup comedian is posing with his family, the beloved Jumanji: The Next Level actor is getting roasted for having his children sit so they wouldn’t appear taller in the photo.

Kevin Hart posted an adorable photo of him and his family posing in matching PJs on Christmas morning to his Instagram , accompanied by the caption: Merry Christmas from the Harts #Harts. While the post garnered much support and love for the funny man and his family, it also brought out the “inner comedian” in some of his more wise-cracking inclined fans, who took it upon themselves to roast the star for standing while having his son sit for the photo.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

One fan’s comment, garnering over 400 likes, joked that the actor was being “slick” by having his son sit while Hart stood for the photo.

Nah u ain’t slick bru! I know u made your son sit down so we can’t see he taller than u huh?

That one made me laugh. While some took issue with the star having his son sit, others thought it was the angle that was deceptive.

Who angled the pic to make Kevin look taller

Angles can be deceiving. One Instagram user couldn’t get over how grown (and tall, of course) Kevin Hart’s son looks in the picture. Many must have shared this feeling because the comment received over 1200 likes.

Kev, who that grown man in the chair?!? I can’t believe he’s that tall now

Other fan comments seemed to echo the earlier sentiment that it was the comedian’s choice to seat the young man. Another popular comment claimed it was a deliberate act by Hart to make himself seem taller than his kids.

He had to have his son sit down so he’s not taller than him.

Height wasn’t the only thing Kevin Hart’s fans took time to joke about. Others pointed out the comedian’s choice of footwear--notably, the always funny crocs.

Not the Crocs!

We would be remiss if we didn’t also point out all the love Hart’s fans sent him and his families way over the holidays. Many commenters just wanted to send well wishes to the Hart household.

Kevin Hart is known to have a great sense of humor–a valuable attribute for a comedian to possess. He has had an ongoing prank-filled relationship with fellow Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star and friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. My personal favorite back-and-forth between the two Hollywood juggernauts was this hilarious impersonation video the two actors recorded during promotion for their other collaboration, the comedy action movie Central Intelligence. Something tells me Hart probably took his fan’s jabs at his height and crocks on the chin.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, actor and one-time “forced” roommate of Kevin Hart, Jason Segel once said Hart is the hardest working person he’s ever seen in show-biz. The star’s output of movies and hit comedy specials in recent years would seem to back this claim up. However, the Night School actor has been somewhat quiet over the past few years due in part to recovering from a traumatic car accident . But freight not, Hart fans, because the A-List comedian is back in performing shape and already has a new movie, Me Time, available for streaming to anyone with a Netflix subscription . He also stars in the upcoming movie release Borderlands, based on the hit video game of the same name. There is no shortage of Kevin Hart projects right around the corner.

It’s nice to see Kevin Hart in good spirits and celebrating the holidays with his family. Though I have to admit, the crocs are rather funny. I’ll refrain from making comments on the comedian’s height. I figure he’s suffered enough burns from the sick roasting he sustained from his fans in the comments.