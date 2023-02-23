Kevin Hart Is Really Jazzed About Working With Will Smith On Planes Trains And Automobiles Remake

Recognizable intellectual property seems to be what Hollywood thinks it needs to bring folks into the cinema these days, which means cranking out a lot of sequels, reboots, and remakes. We have another one on the horizon, and this time it's a beloved '80s classic. It was announced late last year that John Hughes' Planes, Trains, and Automobiles would be getting an update starring the comedic talents of Kevin Hart and Will Smith. The Man from Toronto star posted on his social media, sharing how jazzed he is to be working on the remake with Smith.

Paramount Pictures is developing the classic John Hughes' 1987 comedy remake, with Smith's Westbrook Studios and Hart's Hartbeat Productions set to co-produce the project. Hart took to his Instagram , where he posted about his excitement to work with Smith, saying the two had been "patiently waiting" for the right project. Hart also revealed that the movie will be set and will presumably be filmed in Philadelphia, a change from the originals Chicago setting. He wrote:

I've been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with. We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let's goooooo @willsmith 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

Hart has been very eager to work with Will Smith for a while now, and given the two's history with comedy, a remake of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles might be a perfect fit for their talents. What's also exciting about the project is that it will see Smith and Hart return to where they grew up, with the project being shot in and around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While they both seem to have connected to the material, Hart believes their chemistry is the secret advantage to making the movie now.

The original Planes, Trains, and Automobiles chronicled Steve Martin and John Candy's characters going on a three-day journey to Chicago so that Martin's Neal Page, a high-strung executive, could make it back to his family in time for Thanksgiving, all while being bugged by Candy's Del Griffith, a shower curtain ring salesman. The film was critically acclaimed upon release and was seen as a departure for Hughes, who was mostly known for making teen angst movies like Pretty in Pink and Sixteen Candles.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Ayesha Carr is penning the script for the remake; the project will mark her feature film debut. The police precinct set workplace comedy was one of the best sitcoms of recent memory (see our pick for best 9 episodes ranked ), so the comedy aspect of the film is certainly in good hands. However, its well-blended use of comedy, real-life drama, and heart sets the '87 film out and makes it such a classic. Let's hope the remake can balance both aspects of what made the original movie work so well.

Given the iconic status the OG Planes, Trains & Automobiles has taken over the years (heck, it's my favorite holiday movie of all time), some fans of the John Hughes movie may feel uneasy about the prospect of a remake. But if it has to happen, it's hard to deny Paramount has landed two charismatic and capable leads who can bring their spin on the classic comedy's material.