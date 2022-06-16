Kevin Spacey Has Been Given Some Good News In His U.K. Sexual Assault Hearing
Kevin Spacey has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in the U.K..
The #MeToo movement changed Hollywood and other industries forever, as powerful figures were held accountable for toxic and abusive behavior. Aside from Harvey Weinstein, one of the biggest stories that helped to kickstart this movement came in the form of various allegations made against House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey. He was recently charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault in the U.K., although Spacey was recently given some good news about those cases.
After actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Kevin Spacey made advances on him at the age of 14, a number of other accusers came out to allege incidents by the 62 year-old actor. While some of those lawsuits have since been dropped, Rapp’s is still open. While he’s expected to appear in court in the U.K. Deadline has revealed that he was granted unconditional bail by the Southwark Crown Court, and will therefore be able to travel back and forth from the US at his leisure.
While this update doesn’t give an indication as to how things will play out in court, it’s no doubt thrilling news for Kevin Spacey. Alternatively, he could have been asked to stay in the U.K. throughout the time leading up to (and during) the upcoming hearing. But it looks like his voluntary appearance in court has led the judge to deem that Spacey isn’t a flight risk. While Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikran addressed Spacey he said:
As such, Kevin Spacey will seemingly have the freedom to come and go as he pleases ahead of the assault trial going to court. Spacey reportedly appeared alongside four different lawyers, and spoke only when asked to say his name and address. He previously provided a statement as it was revealed that he’d be going to court in the U.K. which reads:
With the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial in the rear view, Kevin Spacey going to court in the U.K. might have the potential to be the next big celebrity lawsuit that the public follows. But that will likely only happen if there are also cameras in the courtroom, allowing the public to see every testimony. Although given how Spacey’s allegations helped to bring the entire #MeToo movement to power, smart money says plenty of people are going to be paying attention to the courtroom across the pond.
Kevin Spacey has slowly started booking new acting roles lately, while also occasionally posting videos of himself as House of Cards’ Frances Underwood. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
