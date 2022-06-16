Kevin Spacey Has Been Given Some Good News In His U.K. Sexual Assault Hearing

The #MeToo movement changed Hollywood and other industries forever, as powerful figures were held accountable for toxic and abusive behavior. Aside from Harvey Weinstein , one of the biggest stories that helped to kickstart this movement came in the form of various allegations made against House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey. He was recently charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault in the U.K., although Spacey was recently given some good news about those cases.

After actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Kevin Spacey made advances on him at the age of 14, a number of other accusers came out to allege incidents by the 62 year-old actor. While some of those lawsuits have since been dropped, Rapp’s is still open. While he’s expected to appear in court in the U.K. Deadline has revealed that he was granted unconditional bail by the Southwark Crown Court, and will therefore be able to travel back and forth from the US at his leisure.

While this update doesn’t give an indication as to how things will play out in court, it’s no doubt thrilling news for Kevin Spacey. Alternatively, he could have been asked to stay in the U.K. throughout the time leading up to (and during) the upcoming hearing. But it looks like his voluntary appearance in court has led the judge to deem that Spacey isn’t a flight risk. While Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikran addressed Spacey he said:

You have cooperated, I’m told, and this has not been at all challenged by the Crown [Prosecution Service], with the authorities in New York and you have voluntarily attended these proceedings today. Indeed, I withdrew the warrant that was issued for your arrest because it was unnecessary. I’ve not been persuaded, bearing in mind all that I have heard about you, that you will fail to surrender, which is the real concern.

As such, Kevin Spacey will seemingly have the freedom to come and go as he pleases ahead of the assault trial going to court. Spacey reportedly appeared alongside four different lawyers, and spoke only when asked to say his name and address. He previously provided a statement as it was revealed that he’d be going to court in the U.K. which reads:

While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.

With the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial in the rear view, Kevin Spacey going to court in the U.K. might have the potential to be the next big celebrity lawsuit that the public follows. But that will likely only happen if there are also cameras in the courtroom , allowing the public to see every testimony. Although given how Spacey’s allegations helped to bring the entire #MeToo movement to power, smart money says plenty of people are going to be paying attention to the courtroom across the pond.