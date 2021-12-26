Kingsman 3: What’s Going On With The Matthew Vaughn Movie

With his Kingsman franchise, Matthew Vaughn has introduced audiences around the world to the suave and incredibly violent adventures of the titular secret service organization based on the comics of the same name. Since the 2015 release of Kingsman: The Secret Service, Vaughn’s action-comedy series has seen Gary “Eggsy” Unwin (Taron Egerton) go from a street kid without much promise to one of the world’s best spies. A sequel and a prequel (The King’s Man) later, the franchise is still alive and well. But still some may be wondering when will we see dear Eggsy back in action in Kingsman 3.

Well, it's not like the Kingsman: The Golden Circle sequel has been abandoned or stuck in the purgatory that is extended development without much progress. In fact, there has been a considerable amount of movement over the years, and here’s quick rundown of everything you should know.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/MARV)

Matt Vaughn Started Planning Kingsman 3 Before The Golden Circle’s 2017 Release

A little more than a year after Kingsman: The Secret Service brought in nearly $415 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo, a sequel (The Golden Circle) was already in the works, but that wasn’t all. In March 2016, Deadline published a report stating that not only was there one follow-up film planned for release, there were also plans for a trilogy in the works.

And although initial reports had nothing concrete about Kingsman 3 and its story, we received a little more information in May 2017 when Matthew Vaughn told CinemaBlend that he was thinking about the franchise’s third installment when he was writing the then-yet-to-be-released Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle. During his chat, Vaughn described The Golden Circle as a bridge to the future of the series.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Plan Has Been To Film Kingsman 3 After The Prequel As Far Back As 2019

You would think that Matthew Vaughn and 20th Century Fox (before its merger with Disney) would have been champing at the bit to release the follow-up to Kingsman: The Golden Circle, but that wasn’t the plan. In February 2019, The Hollywood Reporter published a report laying out the studio’s release plans for the next two years (remember, this was before everything changed) including the prequel that would become known as The King’s Man (February 14, 2020) as well as Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy (July 3, 2020). In that report it was stated that Vaughn would turn his attention to Kingsman 3 once the prequel was completed.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Marv)

In 2019, Matthew Vaughn Said Kingsman 3 Will Be The Final Chapter Of Eggsy And Harry’s Story

The first two movies in the Kingsman franchise focused heavily on the father-son relationship shared by Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and Eggsy Unwin, so it seems only natural that the third set of adventures would wrap up that story. That very much appeared to be the case when Matthew Vaughn spoke with Digital Spy in 2019, saying he had to “finish off the Eggsy and Harry relationship” before calling it the “final chapter” of their story.

Again, Matthew Vaughn didn’t provide any specifics about the planned threequel at the time, but the project was very much in the works with plans to start shooting later that year or early 2020. Those shooting plans, however, didn’t pan out.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Marv)

A Kingsman 3 Script Was Written As Of 2019

In October 2019, several years after Kingsman 3 was first announced, the movie received a major update when Taron Egerton shared some vital information during an appearance at ACE Comic Con Midwest (via ComicBook.com). At the convention, Egerton revealed that although he wasn’t allowed to say anything about the movie, there was was a script and he thought it was a “really neat idea” that would presumably wrap up his story (as mentioned earlier).

But even with a script, which seemed to either be complete or just about there, a great deal of uncertainty awaited the Kingsman franchise, and Hollywood as a whole, just around the corner.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Marv)

Kingsman 3 Will Supposedly Be Titled The Blue Blood

Kingsman 3 has yet to be given a subtitle like the first two installments in the franchise, but director Matthew Vaughn did refer to the movie as Kingsman: The Blue Blood during a December 2021 interview with Forbes. This title has been mentioned in the past in stories about the upcoming action-comedy dating back as 2020, but this is the closest we’ve gotten to it being named specifically by the film’s director. However, since The Blue Blood has not been confirmed outright, we will have to wait and see.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/MARV)

Kingsman 3 Could Happen With Or Without Involvement From Disney/20th Century Studios

Although 20th Century Fox released the first two installments in the Kingsman franchise and 20th Century Studios/Disney distributed The King’s Man, Matthew Vaughn has gone on the record to state that his production company Marv Films could proceed with Kingsman 3 with or without the studio’s involvement. Vaughn made these comments during a December 2021 roundtable interview ahead of the prequel’s release where he explained that Marv owns the Kingsman franchise and that 20th Century has “first dibs.” That being said, if the studio passes on the movie for one reason or another, Vaughn and Marv could go elsewhere.

In that same interview, Matthew Vaughn said that his main focus in the short term is his upcoming spy thriller Argylle, which will land on Apple TV+ at some point in 2022. Expect to hear more about the Kingsman 3 once Vaughn has that meeting with 20th Century Studios.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Marv)

Production On Kingsman 3 Is Slated To Get Underway In September

No release date has been announced for Kingsman 3 at this point in time, but we do know when the cameras will start rolling on the highly-anticipated action-comedy. In a December 2021 interview with ComicBook.com, Matthew Vaughn revealed that the third installment in the story of Eggsy and Harry will start filming in September 2022. Expect to hear more about the specifics of the shoot and the film’s release in the coming months.

If you want to know what all is coming to theaters and streaming services while you wait for Kingsman 3, check out our schedule of all the 2022 new movie releases.