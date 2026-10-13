I Didn't See Tom Cruise's Digger Taking Shrapnel From A Mummy Star Coming

Tom Cruise’s latest movie, Digger, had the actor trading impossible stunts for a bodysuit, prosthetics and a Southern drawl. And it just can’t stop getting bad reactions. We’ve already seen the movie bomb at the box office and give Cruise his worst Rotten Tomatoes score in years. Now, one actor best known for The Mummy movies added to the downbeat reception of the release with his own take that came out of nowhere.

Famously, Tom Cruise was in The Mummy back in 2017, and it got really terrible reviews. (Yes, much worse than Digger). However, Cruise’s latest bad review comes from John Hannah, the guy who played Jonathan, the brother of Rachel Weisz’s Evie in The Mummy movies that Brendan Fraser led. In his words:

No, I left. I don’t think I’ve left a film before. I just can’t believe what they were thinking. I don’t know what they were thinking there.

Hannah slammed the film after sharing that he’d just gone to see it the night before during an interview with Cinema Kai Nation. The 64-year-old said he actually decided to leave his theater after getting a ticket for the latest Tom Cruise movie, something he’s definitely not used to doing.

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Here’s how he explained his distaste for the flick further:

I think it was just trying to be too many different things. You know, it was a play within a film. I mean, it was a film of a play within a film with kind of theatrical quarters. It was a mess.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Now, clearly, John Hannah isn’t the only person who doesn't like Digger. The movie was divisive among critics and audiences weren’t into it either, considering they gave it a C+ on CinemaScore. These are some strong words against it, with Hannah calling it a “mess”.

Perhaps the bigger story surrounding the movie is the greater disinterest in the public going to see it. After having a worse first weekend at the box office than expected, the movie shot down to No. 8 in its second weekend at the domestic box office. So far it's made just $35 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $125 million. Suffice to say, Warner Bros. is losing money on this one.

One reason I’m surprised by John Hannah coming out and talking bad about Digger is because I really haven’t seen the actor do much press otherwise. The Scottish performer is set to rejoin Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in The Mummy 4, which is already on the 2027 movie schedule almost exactly a year from now. However, this dig at Cruise's movie feels random.

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I guess Digger and the disappointment and distaste around it are just one of the hot-button Hollywood topics right now. And I’m sure the public will continue to debate the movie for weeks, months and years to come.