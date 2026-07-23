First Look At Johnny Depp As Ebenezer Scrooge Is As Bah Humbug-Oriented As You Might Guess

Johnny Depp is known for his collaborations with Tim Burton, as well as various hit movies he's been in over the years. The 63 year-old has been out of Hollywood for a few years now, following his divorce from Amber Heard and their messy legal battle that reached its conclusion with its 2022 verdict. While he's taken on a few acting projects, he'll be getting his Hollywood return as the title character of Ti West's Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. And he recently shared the first public look at him in the upcoming book to screen adaptation.

While the first look of Depp as Scrooge came at CinemaCon, only those lucky enough to attend that event were able to feast their eyes upon it. But a poster just arrived on Instagram, showing what the top of half of Depp's face will look like as Ebenezer himself. Check it out below:

A post shared by Ebenezer (@ebenezermovie) A photo posted by on

Now that's a humbug if I've ever seen one. While Depp will have to live up to the various Scrooges that have occupied the big screen over the years, the top of his head certainly looks the part in this poster. We'll just have to wait and see if his take on the character can live up to others like Michael Caine's legendary performance in The Muppet Christmas Carol (streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

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It's still the height of summer, but with Ebenezer hitting theaters in November, the promotional campaign for the upcoming Christmas movie is kicking off. On top of Johnny Depp sharing this poster on his Instagram Stories, he's also dedicated his entire page to the project. All of his posts have been archived or deleted, leaving just three posts which spell out Scrooge's catchphrase of misery "Bah Humbug".

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

It should be interesting to see exactly what Ti West and company bring to the table with this newest movie take on A Christmas Carol. In addition to Johnny Depp playing the title character of Ebenezer, he'll be joined by a supporting cast that includes Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, Sir Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley and Trammell Tillman, among others. There's a ton of talent involved in this movie which, combined with Depp's long-awaited comeback, should help turn heads as the movie gets closer to its release in theaters this fall. The comments on the Ebenezer poster are filled with excited reactions, including:

JOHNNY BACK ON OUR SCREENS YES!!!!

Yes 🙌

The legend has returned!

MY GOAT IS BACK

Welcome back King👏

Depp has generations of fans, who seem thrilled that he'll be back on the big screen this fall as Scrooge. Luckily they won't have to wait very long before the movie hits theaters.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will arrive on the big screen November 13th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, his tenure as Jack Sparrow can be re-watched over on Disney+.