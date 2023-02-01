Knock At The Cabin Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About M. Night Shyamalan's New Thriller
The film was adapted from a Paul Tremblay novel.
Horror audiences were treated to some truly disturbing offerings in 2022, and hopefully that trend will be continued this year, as M. Night Shyamalan’s latest project Knock at the Cabin is set to hit theaters February 3. Based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by acclaimed horror author Paul Tremblay, the film stars a great cast that includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge. First responses to Knock at the Cabin were overall positive, with some saying this is M. Night Shyamalan’s best movie in years. Now the reviews are in to tell us more about the thriller.
Release Date: February 3, 2023
Directed By: M. Night Shyamalan
Written By: Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman and M. Night Shyamalan
Starring: Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, Kristen Cui, and Rupert Grint
Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play Eric and Andrew, who are vacationing at a remote cabin with their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) when strangers invade their getaway with the alarming announcement that one of them must be sacrificed to avoid the apocalypse. Let’s see what critics have to say about the movie, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Knock at the Cabin. Eric Eisenberg rates the film 2 stars out of 5, praising the performances — particularly Dave Bautista’s — but he says an assumed lack of imagination in its audience prevents it from getting near a satisfying conclusion. He continues:
Jonathan Sim of ComingSoon.net rates the film a “Poor” 4 out of 10, noting that while there are some good performances and humorous dialogue, the loosely written screenplay and tonal inconsistencies contribute to the story not reaching its full potential. More from the review:
Julian Roman of MovieWeb says the twisted premise of Knock at the Cabin doesn’t pay off, and the film stumbles as the predictable narrative plays out. The critic says:
The reviews aren’t all bad, however, with Uproxx’s Mike Ryan saying this is one of M. Night Shyamalan’s best. The critic also praises Dave Bautista’s performance, saying he doesn’t know if the movie works as well without him. The review continues:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm also thinks Knock at the Cabin is a return to form for M. Night Shyamalan, rating it 7 out of 10. While the critic wishes the script dived deeper into some of the issues it glosses over, this intense and disturbing movie proves he’s still one heck of a filmmaker. He says:
If you are a fan of M. Night Shyamalan’s movies, or if you want to see how this apocalyptic thriller plays out, you’ll be able to do so starting Friday, February 3, when Knock at the Cabin makes its premiere in theaters. In the meantime, check out some of the best horror movies of all time, and use our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next trip to the theater.
