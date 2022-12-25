Knock At The Cabin Trailer Reveals An Apocalyptic Twist In The New M. Night Shyamalan Movie

The holiday season is generally a time for fun and relaxation with family... and in that respect, there aren't super Christmas vibes to be found in the latest trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin (despite its December 25 drop date). Instead, audiences are treated to a preview of a film about a family vacation in the wilderness that goes very, very wrong – and appears to have potential apocalyptic consequences.

Our first look at Knock At The Cabin dropped back in September, and while that footage teased a home invasion premise, this one goes a lot further in revealing what the movie is about. Like most Shyamalan movies, this one comes with a twist, and it concerns the possible global devastation.

Adapted from the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by author Paul G. Tremblay (though you wouldn't know it looking at the poster), Knock At The Cabin centers on a family – played by Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Kristen Cui – who have their vacation in a remote cabin interrupted by a group of home invaders. While they are not outwardly violent, these strangers inform the two dads and their child that one of them has to be sacrificed in order to prevent the apocalypse.

The excellent cast assembled for Knock At The Cabin also includes Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint (star of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced Servant on Apple TV+), Nikk Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

This new trailer seems to show quite a lot from the upcoming 2023 movie, and comes across as quite spoilery... but I'm sincerely hoping that's not the case. The marketing for M. Night Shyamalan's films are generally quite good at protecting the biggest secrets for the big screen experience, so we can't totally rule out the possibility that what is previewed here is at least a semi-mislead. But perhaps I'm thinking more with my heart than my head.

We'll learn the truth when the film arrives in theaters, which is actually happening pretty soon. Audiences will have to wade through the month of January, but Knock At The Cabin is waiting for us on the other side – set to hit the big screen on February 3, 2023.

From what we've seen of late, the new year should end up providing us with some excellent entertainment on the big screen. Not only do we now have this extended look at M. Night Shyamalan's latest, but we've also recently seen the Spider-Man: Across The Universe trailer, a preview of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, an early peek at Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and a killer first look at Scream VI. It's looking like 2023 is going to be quite a treat for cinephiles