Kristen Stewart’s LGBTQ+ Romance Love Lies Bleeding Just Premiered At Sundance, And People Have Thoughts
Critics have lots to say about the leading couple.
We’ve still got a couple of months before Kristen Stewart’s new movie Love Lies Bleeding hits theaters, but the LGBTQ+ romantic thriller is already making waves. After its trailer dropped, fans expressed their excitement over seeing the Twilight star — who recently explained how the vampire series is queer-coded — in another openly gay role, and since the movie is being produced by A24, anticipation for the bodybuilder thriller is pretty high. Love Lies Bleeding premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 20, and now we’ve got our first look at the critics’ reactions.
Let’s start with what we know about Love Lies Bleeding. In Rose Glass’ second directorial effort, Kristen Stewart stars as Lou, a gym manager who falls for Katy O’Brian’s Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder. Their love leads them into a world of crime with Lou’s father (also Lou, played by Ed Harris) and revenge. Deadline reports that the film elicited hoots, hollers and cheers from the Sundance audience, as Valerie Complex notes the electric toxicity of the leading couple. The critic writes:
Matthew Creith of The Wrap calls Kristen Stewart a “powerhouse,” and says Katy O’Brian sinks her teeth into her meaty role. It’s clear, the critic says, that Rose Glass delights in making audiences squirm, writing:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says the lead actress shows vulnerability — a pivot from her typically cool façade — in a film that encapsulates the noir requirements of compulsive love and the crimes that get in the way of it. Gleiberman continues:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades Love Lies Bleeding a B, saying audiences won’t be able to look away from this film — even when they want to — in Rose Glass’ ambitious project that is equally alluring and repellant. Erbland says:
David Rooney of THR says there’s not an ounce of restraint in this film, and the way Rose Glass keeps upping the ante on just how extreme the movie can be makes it perfect for A24. This hallucinatory trip is sure to be a talker, Rooney says, writing:
Love Lies Bleeding sounds like a violent and wholly unsettling experience, albeit with an intense relationship between Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian’s characters that’s sure to attract more than a few moviegoers. The film is set to be released on Friday, March 8, so in the meantime be sure to check out what else is coming to theaters with our 2024 movie calendar.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
