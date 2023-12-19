After The Trailer For Kristen Stewart's New Movie Love Lies Bleeding Dropped, Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts

Every Hollywood celebrity has their fans, but some are more passionate than others. Kristen Stewart has certainly built one of those fan bases, as the first trailer for Love Lies Bleeding is here, and fans are over the moon. It turns out that nothing gets people more excited than an openly gay Kristen Stewart covered in blood.

Kristen Stewart's new movie sounded compelling on paper, when it was placed on the 2024 movie schedule, but the first look is pretty great. The trailer for Love Lies Bleeding sets up Stewart as the estranged daughter of some sort of criminal who's wanted by the FBI, played by Ed Harris. Katy O’Brian plays the muscular woman that Stewart’s character falls for. Then the dark side of her family gets involved, leading the new couple to have to fight for their lives. Honestly, that sounds like a pretty great setup. I’m ready to see it, and so are a lot of fans .

few things are as satisfying as seeing kristen stewart kissing women

Love Lies Bleeding looks to be as dark and brutal as that title suggests, but it has an incredible cast, and it’s from A24, which has a track record of incredible films, even when they’re not A24 horror movies. If you like movies about physically strong women kicking ass, and it seems many people do then you’re probably in good shape...

ooks very good! I'm intrigued. That being, muscular women are among my weaknesses. So very muscular Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian...

January is usually a time when studios release movies that they’re not sure what else to do with. Tentpole movies get released in the summer or the holiday season. Potential award winners come out at the end of the year. Horror films come out in the fall. Love Lies Bleeding is maybe a movie that is hard to categorize, but fans find the movies they’re looking for whenever they get released, and it looks like this movie already has big fans …

Kristen stewart being gay and Ed Harris with a freakass haircut is literally all you need to sell me on a movie

For a long time, we wondered if Kristen Stewart would be able to shake the stigma, and the fandom, that came with the Twilight franchise. I think we can agree without question she has successfully done that. While nobody is ever going to forget her role in those films, she has chosen characters in the years since then, as well as shown incredible ability in those roles, that have built an entirely new fanbase. Stewart even nabbed an Oscar nomination. This is exactly the sort of movie people want from Kristen Stewart it seems:

oh you'll have to DRAG me out of that theatre

Honestly, I’ve become a pretty big Kristen Stewart fan over the last few years, and I’m right there with these people. Love Lies Bleeding looks like a great movie for her, and hopefully just a great movie in general. We’ll find out when it hits theaters next month.