After The Trailer For Kristen Stewart's New Movie Love Lies Bleeding Dropped, Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts
The first trailer for Kristen Stewart's Love Lies Bleeding has fans very excited.
Every Hollywood celebrity has their fans, but some are more passionate than others. Kristen Stewart has certainly built one of those fan bases, as the first trailer for Love Lies Bleeding is here, and fans are over the moon. It turns out that nothing gets people more excited than an openly gay Kristen Stewart covered in blood.
Kristen Stewart's new movie sounded compelling on paper, when it was placed on the 2024 movie schedule, but the first look is pretty great. The trailer for Love Lies Bleeding sets up Stewart as the estranged daughter of some sort of criminal who's wanted by the FBI, played by Ed Harris. Katy O’Brian plays the muscular woman that Stewart’s character falls for. Then the dark side of her family gets involved, leading the new couple to have to fight for their lives. Honestly, that sounds like a pretty great setup. I’m ready to see it, and so are a lot of fans.
Love Lies Bleeding looks to be as dark and brutal as that title suggests, but it has an incredible cast, and it’s from A24, which has a track record of incredible films, even when they’re not A24 horror movies. If you like movies about physically strong women kicking ass, and it seems many people do then you’re probably in good shape...
January is usually a time when studios release movies that they’re not sure what else to do with. Tentpole movies get released in the summer or the holiday season. Potential award winners come out at the end of the year. Horror films come out in the fall. Love Lies Bleeding is maybe a movie that is hard to categorize, but fans find the movies they’re looking for whenever they get released, and it looks like this movie already has big fans…
For a long time, we wondered if Kristen Stewart would be able to shake the stigma, and the fandom, that came with the Twilight franchise. I think we can agree without question she has successfully done that. While nobody is ever going to forget her role in those films, she has chosen characters in the years since then, as well as shown incredible ability in those roles, that have built an entirely new fanbase. Stewart even nabbed an Oscar nomination. This is exactly the sort of movie people want from Kristen Stewart it seems:
Honestly, I’ve become a pretty big Kristen Stewart fan over the last few years, and I’m right there with these people. Love Lies Bleeding looks like a great movie for her, and hopefully just a great movie in general. We’ll find out when it hits theaters next month.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann