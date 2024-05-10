Kristen Stewart Rocks Some Exciting Looks, But Reveals Her Fashion Sense Would Be Awful If 'It Wasn't Part Of The Job'

When it comes to Hollywood fashion, Kristen Stewart is always strutting on red carpets, industry events and press days in gorgeous ensembles that always have us taking notes. From the actress recently rocking the sheer dress trend to the high-cut bodysuit she wore while promoting one of 2024’s movies , Love Lies Bleeding, But according to K-Stew, if it wasn’t for her fame, her fashion sense wouldn’t be so polished.

When Kristen Stewart spoke to luxury fashion magazine Net-A-Porter for her latest high-fashion photoshoot and cover story, she revealed that things would be different for her if her occupation wasn’t in the spotlight. In her words:

If [fashion] wasn’t part of the job, I would wear the same thing every day… and I wouldn’t know that part of myself, which is actually kind of fun.

Stewart counts herself among actors who don't spend their time filling public social media feeds with glamour shots, though she admitted to having a secret Instagram account to share “selfies with friends.” She also keeps her relationship with fiancée Dylan Meyer relatively private – aside from Guy Fieri wedding hopes . However, as she recently shared, she actually enjoys how fame has allowed her to tap into her fashion sense in a big way, especially since she figures she would “wear the same thing every day” otherwise.

K-Stew has been walking red carpets since 2002, when she showed up at the Panic Room premiere at the age of 11. Over the years, we’ve seen the actress’ fashion sense evolve and make more bold choices. Kristen Stewart certainly emulates her casual fashion sense a lot in the spotlight as she’s not necessarily one to wear a fussy sparkly dress. But if it wasn’t for all the cameras on her all the time, she really doesn’t think fashion would be a priority for her. It’s all “part of the job.”

Along with constantly stunning on the red carpet, Kristen Stewart has had the opportunity to contribute to the fashion industry by previously being a face of Chanel and having her own Balenciaga perfume. And who can forget her modeling the Twilight wedding dress , which has become a major inspiration for tons of brides over the years!

As Kristen Stewart continues to keep us guessing in the best way regarding her fashion choices, it was announced last week that she’s set to make another vampire movie alongside Oscar Isaac. She’ll star in a thriller called Flesh Of The Gods from Mandy filmmaker Panos Cosmatos. Stewart is also getting ready to direct her first feature film , The Chronology of Water, for which she is currently in “soft prep.”

Thank goodness Kristen Stewart is a Hollywood star, because she’s always making great moves with her fashion sense!