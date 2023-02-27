Kristen Stewart Just Tried Out The Sheer Dress Trend, But Did It With Carefully Placed Pockets

In case you’re not quite the fashion hound that some of us are, you should know that rocking see-through clothing is very much on trend right now, and has been for several months. Such body-baring looks have long been popular on runways as sported by models like Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week , but recent weeks have seen everyone from Salma Hayek at the premiere for Magic Mike’s Last Dance to Wolf Pack star Sarah Michelle Gellar show off their body-ody-odies to great effect. Now, Kristen Stewart has tried out the sheer dress trend , but with some carefully placed pockets.

What Did Kristen Stewart’s Sheer Dress Look Like?

So, “sheer” could mean a lot of things, right? From some sort of open weave knitwear (like Zoë Kravitz’s much commented on 2021 Met Gala look ), to slightly less showy, full-coverage nude-dress glam like Allison Janney wore at her premiere for The People We Hate at the Wedding, these styles come in all shapes, sizes, designs, and levels of see-throughness. Well, Stewart showed up to the closing night ceremony for the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany a couple of nights ago clad mostly in the sheerest fabric one can imagine, but with some pockets to aid in a bit of modesty. Observe:

(Image credit: Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)

Well, hello underboob! I assume your friends, the nipples, are doing great, yes? Tell them we said hi! As you can see, the Twilight legend (who’ll be making her feature film directorial debut with The Chronology of Water soon) opted for a design with some strategically-placed pockets to show that one can don a filmy look without freeing the nipple, though there’s nothing wrong with showing those perky puppies off like Florence Pugh , should you so desire.

According to Glamour , the lauded Spencer star (it’s one of Stewart’s best movies ) wore a dress by luxury brand Chanel, and opted to keep some of her bits to herself with pleasantly high-waisted panties and those knit pockets. The knitting is also around her cuffs, shoulders, neck, and goes down to the waist, with gold buttons for accents, though I can’t decide if not having two of them stand in for the talent’s nipples was a smart, chic choice or simply a grandly missed opportunity. Let’s take a look at a side view and see if it helps us make up our minds, shall we?

(Image credit: Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)