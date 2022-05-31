Kristen Stewart’s Latest Film Crimes Of The Future Has A Connection To Robert Pattinson, And Now Its Filmmaker Wants To Reunite The Twilight Stars For A Movie

Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are having especially exciting moments in their careers right now separately. For example, Pattinson recently became Batman, and Stewart was just in the Oscar conversation for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer . But could they ever work together again? The two actors do have a major connection to Crimes of the Future filmmaker David Cronenberg, who is interested in bringing them together for a “theoretical” movie of his.

Stewart just worked with David Cronenberg for the first time on Crimes of the Future, which is a gnarly sci-fi thriller also starring Viggo Mortensen and Leá Seydoux. A decade ago, just as Robert Pattinson was on his way out from Twilight , the actor worked with Cronenberg on Cosmopolis, which had him starring as a billionaire’s odyssey through Manhattan. When recently speaking about the actors, Cronenberg shared the connection to them and his thoughts on reuniting Pattinson and Stewart. In his words:

It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen. They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors, making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together. I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.

David Cronenberg shared with World of Reel that he got to know Kristen Stewart through Robert Pattinson, and he enjoyed working with both of them a decade apart. He would entertain the idea of bringing them together for a movie of his; however, has some trepidation about it due to these two being so tied to Twilight, it seems. Plus, Cronenberg's placing his focus on his next movie after Crimes of the Future, Shrouds, first and foremost.

If the filmmaker, who is often called the “The Baron of Blood” and the “King of Venereal Horror,” would bring something entirely new to the narrative of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson should this “theoretical” idea happen, saying he’d create new characters for them that would be completely different than what Twilight fans might expect would at least shake things up a bit.

David Cronenberg movies are the exact kind of thing that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s tastes meet on, given Cosmopolis marked a beginning for the Edward Cullen actor’s transition to primarily independent and more intimate films following the Twilight movies. Stewart has also been an indie darling for most of her career between bigger films, and at Cannes, she admitted to watching Cronenberg’s Crash “far too young” but “loved it,” per Variety .

It’s not completely impossible that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart could reunite in a film, especially for a Cronenberg project. But as the filmmaker shared, it could prove “problematic.” The pair were so attached to one another in headlines amidst their dating history and Twilight fame. Stewart was even asked if she’d like to play the Joker to Pattinson’s Batman ahead of The Batman coming out. The actors might understandably want to keep their lives separate.