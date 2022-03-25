10 Years Later, Check out Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and More at the Twilight Breaking Dawn Premiere

Here's the cast of Twilight 10 years after the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 2.

Taylor Lautner, Kirsten Stewart and Robert Pattinson at the 2012 UK premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 in London
(Image credit: Dave M. Benett / Contributor)

Vampires may be ageless, but the members of the Twilight cast sure have changed over the years. Taylor Lautner - still best known for playing werewolf, Jacob - is engaged to be married, Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in Spencer made her an Oscar darling, and Robert Pattinson made the fitting transition from a vampire to a bat as the lead of The Batman.

Yes, 2022 very quickly proved to be an eventful time for the stars of the hit series of romantic YA fantasy novel adaptations, which is especially interesting as the year marks the 10th anniversary of when the franchise came to a close. To commemorate the release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, we present this slideshow of the main cast attending the film's 2012 premiere, as well as photos showing what they are up to now.

You can also stream all four Twilight movies on Hulu starting April 1st. 

(Image credit: Future)
Kellan Lutz at the 2012 LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Kellan Lutz at the 2012 LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor)
Kellan Lutz in FBI most Wanted

Kellan Lutz in FBI most Wanted (Image credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor)
Jackson Rathbone at the LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Jackson Rathbone at the LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor)
Jackson Rathbone attends The Wall of Mexico during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals

Jackson Rathbone attends The Wall of Mexico during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals (Image credit: Hutton Supancic / Contributor)
Myanna Buring at the London premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 in 2012

MyAnna Buring at the London premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 in 2012 (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor)
MyAnna Buring at the London premiere of The Witcher: Season 2 in 2021

MyAnna Buring at the London premiere of The Witcher: Season 2 in 2021 (Image credit: Mike Marsland / Contributor)
Ashley Greene at the LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 in 2012

Ashley Greene at the LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 in 2012 (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor)
Ashley Greene at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party in 2022

Ashley Greene at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party in 2022 (Image credit: Michael Tullberg / Stringer)
Nikki Reed at the 2012 LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Nikki Reed at the 2012 LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (Image credit: Jason LaVeris / Contributor)
Nikki Reed attends the Maison De Mode's Sustainable Style Awards in 2021

Nikki Reed attends the Maison De Mode's Sustainable Style Awards in 2021 (Image credit: Andrew Toth / Contributor)
Peter Facinelli at the 2012 LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Peter Facinelli at the 2012 LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (Image credit: Jeff Vespa / Contributor)
Peter Facinelli at the LA premiere of American Underdog in 2021

Peter Facinelli at the LA premiere of American Underdog in 2021 (Image credit: Amy Sussman / Staff)
Elizabeth Reaser at the 2012 LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: part 2

Elizabeth Reaser at the 2012 LA premiere of Breaking Dawn: part 2 (Image credit: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor)
Elizbeth Reaser at the LA premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story

Elizbeth Reaser at the LA premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story (Image credit: Rich Fury / Staff)
Taylor Lautner at the 2012 Germany premiere of Breaking Dawn: part 2

Taylor Lautner at the 2012 Germany premiere of Breaking Dawn: part 2 (Image credit: Anita Bugge / Contributor)
Taylor Lautner speaks during The Pink Agenda's Virtual Gala

Taylor Lautner speaks during The Pink Agenda's Virtual Gala (Image credit: Getty Images / Staff)
Robert Patinson at the 2012 Madrid premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Robert Patinson at the 2012 Madrid premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (Image credit: Europa Press Entertainment / Contributor)
Robert Pattinson attends special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London 2022

Robert Pattinson attends special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London 2022 (Image credit: Mike Marsland / Contributor)
Kristen Stewart at the LA 2012 premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Kristen Stewart at the LA 2012 premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor)
Kristen Stewart at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards (Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor)
