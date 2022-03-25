10 Years Later, Check out Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and More at the Twilight Breaking Dawn Premiere

Vampires may be ageless, but the members of the Twilight cast sure have changed over the years. Taylor Lautner - still best known for playing werewolf, Jacob - is engaged to be married, Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in Spencer made her an Oscar darling, and Robert Pattinson made the fitting transition from a vampire to a bat as the lead of The Batman.

Yes, 2022 very quickly proved to be an eventful time for the stars of the hit series of romantic YA fantasy novel adaptations, which is especially interesting as the year marks the 10th anniversary of when the franchise came to a close. To commemorate the release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, we present this slideshow of the main cast attending the film's 2012 premiere, as well as photos showing what they are up to now.

You can also stream all four Twilight movies on Hulu starting April 1st.