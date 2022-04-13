Kristen Stewart’s Spencer Follow Up Will Be An A24 Bodybuilding Drama, And Sign Me Up

Kristen Stewart is likely coming down from an all-time career high following her awards season recognition for playing Princess Diana in Spencer. Following the dramatic role, the Twilight actress will next star in her first A24 romantic thriller. It's called Love Lies Bleeding, and it will revolve around the female bodybuilding world.

Love Lies Bleeding will be directed by Rose Glass, who previously helmed one of A24’s best horror movies , Saint Maud, as her first feature film. Per a press release, Glass co-wrote the script for the movie with Weronika Tofilska. The movie from both A24 and Film4 is being described as a “romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream.”

The story will follow a female bodybuilder as the lead character, but Kristen Stewart will not portray her. Instead, she will be the bodybuilder's “protective lover,” per The Hollywood Reporter . Love Lies Bleeding reportedly centers on the “extreme qualities” it takes to succeed in that industry.

Kristen Stewart has a great track record of working with female directors and picking projects she is passionate about, and Love Lies Bleeding is unlikely an exception. In the past few years, she has starred in numerous genres, including the 2020 sci-fi horror film Underwater and the action remake Charlie’s Angels , as well as played ‘60s French icon Jean Seberg in the biopic Seberg.

The actress' most recent release, Spencer, which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription , had the actress embodying Princess Diana through writer/director Pablo Larraín’s unique direction that plays like a horrific poem about the British royal’s difficult life in the spotlight. Stewart won numerous awards for the role in the past few months, but Jessica Chastian’s The Eyes Of Tammy Faye won out for Best Actress during the 2022 Academy Awards.

Love Lies Bleeding also continues a trend of Kristen Stewart bringing more queer women to the screen after previously starring in Happiest Season in 2020 . Stewart herself is engaged to longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer and is planning to write a series with her . Kristen Stewart is also getting ready to direct her first film, an adaptation of the book The Chronology of Water.

Additionally, in the nearer future, the actress will star in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future alongside Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen. The science fiction horror film is about humankind “learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings.” According to World of Reel recent reports, the movie is predicted to cause “chaos and controversy,” including expectations of “walk-outs, faintings and real panic attacks” in the last 20 minutes.

It’s great to see Kristen Stewart continue to star in interesting projects moving forward. A24 generally has a great track record with well-received films, including its most recent release, Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is now playing in theaters.