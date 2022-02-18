Wait, Kristen Stewart And Fiancee Dylan Meyer Are Writing A TV Show Together While Planning A Wedding?

Kristen Stewart is living her best life currently following a Best Actress nod ahead of the 2022 Oscars along with being newly engaged to longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer. You’d think that’d be enough on K-Stew’s plate, but she’s remaining busy with a number of exciting projects. Stewart is getting ready to direct her first movie and aside from that, she’s shared that she and Meyer are working on a TV show together.

While catching up with Vanity Fair , Kristen Stewart shared that she and fiancée Dylan Meyer, a screenwriter who most recently co-wrote Netflix’s Moxie, are writing a series together that Stewart will also star in. When talking about, she said this:

We discovered a superbrain. She’s a really genuinely brilliant fucking screenwriter.

Stewart shared that the pair wrote the first episode of the series in a week and a half. Whilst she is super pumped and in awe of her newfound writing partner/life partner, she expressed some initial worry about working with Dylan Meyer after previously not mixing business with pleasure.

I love being engaged. It’s different.… I just feel so happy and lucky. You don’t want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have.

Kristen Stewart did not elaborate on what the show they're writing will be about, but it’s exciting to hear the 31-year-old is jumping behind the scenes going forward. Stewart has been in the business since she was a kid, and has expressed interest in exploring other aspects of filmmaking beyond acting in the past. Previously, Stewart has written a short called Come Swim and an episode of Homemade alongside her Spencer filmmaker Pablo Larraín.

Next up, Kristen Stewart is going to adapt one of her favorite books, The Chronology of Water by Lidia Yuknavitch. The actress will reportedly write the script and direct the film based on the author’s memoir about coming to terms with her bisexuality, addiction issues, and involvement with the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement opposing Israeli oppression of Palestine.

Since Kristen Stewart is part of the LGBTQ+ community, perhaps she can bring her voice to the adaptation when she gets to direct it. The actress has been open before about the “pressure” to publicly come out when she was younger and discovering her identity.

Kristen Stewart is certainly busy right now considering she is also getting ready to say “I do” to Dylan Meyer at their upcoming wedding. The actress has not shared when they are tying the knot, but she’s hoping to “do it” in the near future and have a “chill” ceremony that may or may not involve the brides wearing Levi’s .