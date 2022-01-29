Kristen Stewart Speaks On The Status Of Her Wedding Plans With Dylan Meyer

It’s been over 10 years since we saw the fresh faces of the Twilight cast light up the big screen with that eerie blue filter, and they have all come a long way since then. For instance, both Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner got engaged to their respective partners back in November 2021. And so far, Stewart has already started thinking of ideas for her wedding with her partner of two years, Dylan Meyer. Now, the Spencer star has spoken out about the status of her and Meyer’s wedding and how planning is going.

Even though Kristen Stewart has plenty of wedding options on the table, like having Guy Fieri officiate the ceremony , it doesn’t sound like she’s in full planning mode just yet. In an interview with CBS Sunday , Stewart was asked if she has started planning yet and provided a very direct response. Here it is in her own words:

No. It’s a lot. It’s a daunting thing, kind of, yeah. I have a lot going on right now. … Yeah, I think it’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen. But I also don’t want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we wanna do it.

A five-year engagement may sound pretty long, but there are some celebrity couples that have been engaged for longer. Jason Statham and his fiance Rosie Huntington-Whitely are having their second child amid their six-year engagement. Given how busy the life of a celebrity (especially one who's a parent) can be, it's not hard to imagine how an engagement can stretch longer than anticipated.

While planning may be a big task to take up, it sounds like Kristen Stewart is still all about actually tying the knot with Dylan Stewart and is still just as excited about the prospect as she was when the proposal was fresh . It seems the wedding isn’t quite on the backburner, but they are waiting for things to settle down just a bit.

The Twilight alum has a number of projects coming up that may be conflicting a little bit with wedding planning, including her directorial debut , The Chronology of Water. She’s also attached to a William S. Burroughs biopic and Crimes of the Future, a sci-fi film where she’ll play alongside Viggo Mortensen. Additionally, she could be working on the Netflix series, A Life in Men, produced by Charlize Theron, although news on it has been scarce since the initial announcement three years ago. Meanwhile, Dylan Meyer is a screenwriter, who surely keeps busy herself.