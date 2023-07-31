Lady Gaga Pens Touching Tribute To Tony Bennett

Celebrity deaths are known for hitting the public hard, in addition to those who actually knew them in life. Tony Bennett’s death was no exception, as generations of fans mourned the loss of such a tremendous talent. As tributes for Bennett began pouring in , fans waited for some response from his friend and colleague Lady Gaga . But the Joker 2 actress has broken her silence, thanks to Gaga’s touching tribute to him. And yes, I’m emotional reading it.

During some of the final years of Tony Bennett’s life and career he began touring with Lady Gaga, even recording an album with the “Just Dance” singer . They seemed like an odd couple at first, although their love for jazz seemingly helped them find common ground. Gaga mused about their relationship and his struggle with Alzheimer's on an Instagram post. Check it out below, and bring your tissues:

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) A photo posted by on

I’m not crying, you’re crying. While Gaga might have taken her time before posting this message of mourning online, it looks like she got super vulnerable and honest about her feelings toward Bennett, especially after his death. Let’s break it all down.

The above message was posted for Lady Gaga’s whopping 55.6 million followers on Instagram. In it she spoke about connecting with the legendary Tony Bennett, despite their 5 decade age difference. She encourages her fans to not count out their elders, who might have something to teach them through connection.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LN)

In her post about Tony Bennet’s death, Lady Gaga got honest about what it was like working with him as his Alzheimer’s began to take hold. But at the same time, she feels privileged to be there and connecting with the singer during this vulnerable time. After all, this is usually only a moment that loved ones and home health aids are witness to.

Lady Gaga is an artist who has worked with a number of music juggernauts over the years including Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Florence Welch. But her relationship with Tony Bennett was something special, one that extended on and off the stage. And this isn’t the first time that one of her legendary collaborators has passed away; legendary sax player Clarence Clemons worked on “The Edge of Glory” before he died.