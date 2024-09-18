Lady Gaga Shares Epic Final Joker 2 Trailer, And She Sounds Incredible

While superhero movies are everywhere, a few stand out as uniquely set outside of any cinematic universes. The upcoming DC movie Joker: Folie à Deux is in that category, and anticipation for the blockbuster has reached a fever pitch. Lady Gaga recently shared the movie's final trailer, and she sounds absolutely incredible singing "That's Life" in it.

What we know about Joker: Folie à Deux is limited, but that'll change when it hits theaters in October. And while Joaquin Phoenix encouraged Gaga to sing poorly, that's simply not the case in the final Joker 2 trailer. Mother Monster shared th enw clip on her Instagram, check it out below:

Get this movie here, already. It looks like the sequel will pick up where the first Joker (which is streaming with a Max subscription) left off. Except this time Arthur Fleck has a partner in crime, and it seems like he and Lee are going to create even more chaos in Gotham City.

While Lady Gaga maintains Joker 2 isn't a musical, it certainly seems like there will be plenty of musical numbers throughout its runtime. And while she worked hard to change her singing voice to play Lee, it sounds like she's still going to wail like Mother Monster in a few points of the movie, including her performance of "That's Life."

This is just the latest song that's been confirmed for Joker: Folie à Deux thanks to its promotional material. We've also heard snipped of "For Once In My Life" and "What the World Needs Now Is Love", so seems like Warner Bros. spared no expense in getting the rights to beloved songs from the American Songbook. And I can't wait to see what other tracks end up being sung when Todd Phillips' sequel hits theaters.

Fear not moviegoers, this use of music is seemingly not going to make the movie any less grueling and dark. CinemaBlend's Joker 2 review assured that the franchise's tone is still present, despite the whimsy of musical numbers. But while critical response to Folie à Deux has been mixed, it should be interesting to see if there's a discrepancy in the way that audiences respond.

The ending of Joker was fairly ambiguous, with the audience left to wonder if what they saw throughout the movie actually happened. After all, Arthur Fleck's delusions made him an unreliable narrator. But the limited footage of the Joker sequel seemed to indicate that those incident did in fact occur, and that the title character has continued to influence other folks around Gotham.

Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive in theaters on October 4th. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater in the New Year.