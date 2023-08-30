Lady Gaga Was A Huge Superstar When She Took A Star Is Born. Why She Had A Surprise Outlook On The Red Carpet

Pop star Lady Gaga has been an icon for over a decade. And on top of her thriving career as a musician, she’s also become a bonafide movie star. This transition began with her acclaimed work opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born , and she’s continued taking big projects like House of Gucci and Joker 2. Gaga was a huge superstar when she premiered A Star Is Born, but here’s why she had a surprising outlook on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga’s first album was released back in 2008, and she’s walked the red carpet and played the biggest stages in the world. Despite this, she was actually super nervous when A Star Is Born was premiering at the Venice Film Festival . Alberto Barbera, the artistic director of the festival, recently spoke to The Guardian about Gaga’s unexpected reaction, and wanting to look perfect for the occasion. As he put it,

Lady Gaga refused to get into the theater because she wanted to keep signing autographs for her fans. When she came to my office to dry and redo her makeup, she was shaking. I said: ‘But you must be used to it, you have huge concerts with thousands of people.’ And she said: ‘Yes, but this is my first time as an actress, and I feel like a debutante.’ I put my arm around her shoulders and took her into the theater. At the end of the film, she was crying.

How sweet is that? Despite already being a fashion icon and global celebrity, it sounds like Lady Gaga really wanted to be perfect and present herself properly when debuting as a full blown movie actress with A Star is Born .

Of course, those Little Monsters out there will know that Lady Gaga definitely made an impression with her look at the Venice Film Festival. She pulled up on a boat in a gorgeous pink feathered gown, looking like Hollywood royalty. As a reminder, you can check out that look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Like so many of us, Lady Gaga was left crying at the end of A Star Is Born . Her character Ally became a star herself, while grieving the suicide of Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine. And in the real world, the movie’s title was true, as it made Gaga into a star of the big screen. And she hasn’t stopped taking on highly publicized film roles since.

The “Poker Face” singer has seemingly only been taking on projects that have the potential to get major nominations in Awards Season. House of Gucci failed to earn Gaga another Oscar nomination , but we’ll have to see how major organizations take to Joker: Folie à Deux. But since Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for the first movie, it seems possible that she could earn herself another nom. Only time will tell.