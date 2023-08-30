Lady Gaga Was A Huge Superstar When She Took A Star Is Born. Why She Had A Surprise Outlook On The Red Carpet
Lady Gaga was already an icon before A Star Is Born, but got nervous on the red carpet.
Pop star Lady Gaga has been an icon for over a decade. And on top of her thriving career as a musician, she’s also become a bonafide movie star. This transition began with her acclaimed work opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, and she’s continued taking big projects like House of Gucci and Joker 2. Gaga was a huge superstar when she premiered A Star Is Born, but here’s why she had a surprising outlook on the red carpet.
Lady Gaga’s first album was released back in 2008, and she’s walked the red carpet and played the biggest stages in the world. Despite this, she was actually super nervous when A Star Is Born was premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Alberto Barbera, the artistic director of the festival, recently spoke to The Guardian about Gaga’s unexpected reaction, and wanting to look perfect for the occasion. As he put it,
How sweet is that? Despite already being a fashion icon and global celebrity, it sounds like Lady Gaga really wanted to be perfect and present herself properly when debuting as a full blown movie actress with A Star is Born.
Of course, those Little Monsters out there will know that Lady Gaga definitely made an impression with her look at the Venice Film Festival. She pulled up on a boat in a gorgeous pink feathered gown, looking like Hollywood royalty. As a reminder, you can check out that look below:
Like so many of us, Lady Gaga was left crying at the end of A Star Is Born. Her character Ally became a star herself, while grieving the suicide of Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine. And in the real world, the movie’s title was true, as it made Gaga into a star of the big screen. And she hasn’t stopped taking on highly publicized film roles since.
The “Poker Face” singer has seemingly only been taking on projects that have the potential to get major nominations in Awards Season. House of Gucci failed to earn Gaga another Oscar nomination, but we’ll have to see how major organizations take to Joker: Folie à Deux. But since Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for the first movie, it seems possible that she could earn herself another nom. Only time will tell.
Joker: Folie à Deux is currently expected to arrive in theaters October 4th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes