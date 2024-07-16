Lenny Kravitz Paused His Concert To Answer A Call From Denzel Washington, And The Video Is Great

There’s a special class of people, which includes Lenny Kratvitz, that can flex, but do it in the most natural way possible. A recent concert that saw The Hunger Games star as its main attraction served as a reminder of this fact in one of the coolest ways possible. If you can believe it, Kravitz paused his show for a very important reason. After all, how many of us can say that a star of a 2024 movie release like Gladiator II is calling; and how many more could claim that the person on the other end of the phone is Denzel Washington?

In a video posted by the man himself on Instagram, Lenny Kravitz sets up this phone call as a message from his “big brother.” And then, without delay or fanfare, gives the crowd one of the sickest name drops in some time. Check it out for yourself below:

Lenny (can I call you that, Mr. Kravitz?) My man. As if the flex couldn’t get any cooler, the singing/acting double threat previously seen in Shotgun Wedding revealed that it wasn’t just a regular phone call. Oh no, it was a video call, with the man who stole the first Gladiator II trailer with all of his charm and gravitas. And, of course, in the interest of being polite to his fans, Lenny Kravitz told Denzel Washington that he’d call him back later.

If that’s not getting more than your money’s worth for a show, I don’t know what is. Come to think of it, if Kravitz has any new music coming down the pipeline, I think he should write some spoken word verses for Mr. Washington to throw down in the studio, and maybe on tour. Think of how quickly a tour with the "I'll Be Waiting" singer and Denzel Washington would sell out!

What this moment really highlights though is just how easy it seems to be friends with Lenny Kravitz. As if bro posts for Jason Momoa’s birthday didn’t show how cool the man is with people, having a direct line with the man who headlined Training Day, Fences, and other cinematic events is the clincher. I kind of want to know what they eventually talked about that night but, at the same time, I’m fine enough leaving that to the imagination.

For all we know, Mr. Kravitz was trying to congratulate Mr. Washington on that very trailer mentioned above. That’s up to the gents themselves to divulge, and there’s no need; especially considering how Kravitz’s recent bathtub pic was mighty generous when it comes to his fanbase’s wishes.

Gladiator II brings Denzel Washington to the Colosseum this fall, starting November 22nd; and Lenny Kravitz’s next movie, Cutman, is currently in pre-production. But, if you want to see the latter gentleman flexing his rom-com muscles, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, then a Prime Video subscription is all you need to see him shoot his shot in Shotgun Wedding.