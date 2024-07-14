Lenny Kravitz Shared A Relaxing Moment In The Bathtub, And The Comments Are A+
Oh, to be those bubbles.
Lenny Kravitz has drawn some attention recently for his unconventional workout attire — specifically, his leather pants and a net shirt — but nobody’s laughing at the results. In fact, the chiseled rock star proved he’s just as good wearing nothing at all, as he shared a pic of himself in a bathtub, enjoying a magazine amongst a bevy of bubbles. He damn near broke the internet, too, with fans and celebrities alike feeling anything but relaxed by the image.
The “American Woman” singer posted a thirst trap to Instagram showing himself immersed in a bubble bath, wearing nothing but his Ray-Bans as he holds a teacup and reads a magazine. My words can’t do the picture justice, so take a peek for yourself:
I’d say it’s unfair for someone to age so well, but I wouldn’t want that to come across as a complaint. Lenny Kravitz turned 60 years old this year, and in my opinion he’s never looked better. There’s no question he works hard to stay in the shape he’s in, eating a vegan diet and keeping regular workouts, but it’s still hard to believe that the four-time Grammy winner never thought (and still doesn’t, apparently) that he was all that hot.
The fans in the comments of his post, however, would vehemently disagree, with one hilariously writing:
More reactions to the scene from Lenny Kravitz’s bathroom included:
- Is there room for me?? 😩 – hkiss88
- I’ve just spat my coffee out …. – sharondurham71
- This Bathtub Thirst Trap Is Diabolical!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – brandy_j_kay
- Amen and Hallelujah❤️ – babygirlbaker66
- This ain’t legal! Fine as fish grease!!!! – sheliapmoses
Even mostly submerged in bubbles, Lenny Kravitz’s abs refuse to be denied. Some commenters questioned the staged nature of the photo (“Who took this pic?”) and the possibly empty teacup, but I don’t feel it’s necessary to take away from the illusion. The second image in the post shows him enjoying a smoke, and the whole scene is just serene and sexy.
It wasn’t just the fans who got all hot and bothered either. Several celebrities weighed in with their own takes on the “Fly Away” artist’s tub time:
- Sunglasses in the bathtub is nasty work Lenny!! 🔥 – Holly Robinson Peete
- WTF am I doing with my life…. did I really just come across this post while eating a Chick-fil-A sandwich with extra cheese? King Lenny I got the memo. headed to the gym. – Tyrese
- LORD HAVE MERCY ❤️❤️❤️❤️ – Naomi Campbell
Lenny Kravitz is known for spreading positivity — like when he took time to hug an emotional fan during his performance at Main Square Festival — and nobody said he couldn’t do that through relaxing bubble bath pics and posting photos of his abs that even his future son-in-law Channing Tatum finds impressive.
In fact, I wouldn’t mind seeing the two of them team up on social media, and given Lenny Kravitz’s thoughts on his daughter’s fiance, I don’t think it’s out of the question. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz got engaged in 2023, and the rocker has said the Magic Mike star is a “great guy” and fits in well with the family. The “American Woman” singer revealed that he’ll walk his daughter down the aisle in 2025. In the meantime I’m hoping we’ll get to see a few more of these relaxing moments.
