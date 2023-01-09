Lenny Kravitz Took A Play From Jason Momoa’s Book With A Cheeky New Post

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa got to know each other quite well, and seemingly became quite close, during Momoa’s marriage to Kravitz’s ex-Lisa Bonet. The two are clearly friends, and so one assumes they have a tendency to influence and inspire one another. At least that’s how I choose to interpret a new social media image from Kravitz where he seems to be channelling his friend Jason Momoa by showing his ass.

Jason Momoa has a clear willingness, and a tendency, to reveal his rear in public. He did so recently with his own image to Instagram, and he even dropped trou on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to reveal his traditional Hawaiian Malo, a garment that leaves little to the imagination. That doesn’t seem to be what Lenny Kravitz is wearing in his own recent Instagram post, however.

With a post that simply reads “new birth” we get an image of some beautiful water, and what appears to be a completely naked Lenny Kravitz, though he’s almost entirely out of the frame, enough that the image has clearly not set off any censors. Though it’s also there just enough that if checking out Lenny Kravitz ass is something you really want to do, that option is available here.

Several celebrities have responded to Kravitz’s post. Arsenio Hall asks if the musician is being baptized, which would certainly fit with the “new birth” comment. The rest, from Al Roker to Juliette Lewis, are mostly just remarking on the degree of naked ass on display, because that’s just not what you expect to see when you’re scrolling through Instagram in the morning.

Jason Momoa made headlines last year when he posted an image of himself fishing off the back of a boat, wearing his traditional Hawaiian Malo, a garment that he explained later he wears quite frequently. Fans that think Momoa looks pretty good like that will be able to get their fill when the Apple TV+ series Chief of War arrives. The show will be focused on Hawai’i during the era of colonization, and so traditional clothing will be on display throughout and this is apparently part of the actor’s primary wardrobe.

If Lenny Kravitz finds he likes this particular look, perhaps he could adopt a Hawaiian Malo as part of his regular clothing as well. I mean, really if it makes you feel good, go for it.Most of us would probably feel bit self conscious in an outfit like that but clearly Kravitz can pull it off.