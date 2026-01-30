JLo Just Went All Out On Bridgerton Style (And Now I Need A Cameo)

Bridgerton fans everywhere are finally getting new episodes in the 2026 TV schedule, with the first four installments of Season 4 available streaming now with a Netflix subscription. The season centering on Benedict's love story already has a spot on Netflix's Top 10 less than 24 hours after releasing in the wee hours of the morning on January 29, and it turns out that one of the people who may have contributed to that is none other than music superstar and fashion icon Jennifer Lopez. And JLo embraced the frills and finery in honor of the show!

Jennifer Lopez wore a sprawling gown that is much more Bridgerton-esque than her stunning sheer Golden Globes dress and the yellow number she wore for Nikki Glaser. She certainly wouldn't look out of place taking tea in the Ton wearing it. Take a look:

The most stylish ladies of real-life Regency England might not have been ready for the lavender gown of sheer fabric and flowers, but the Bridgerton version of Regency England? Absolutely, and I can see why JLo tagged Netflix, Shonda Rhimes, and the official Instagram accounts for Shondaland and Bridgerton. She even got a response from the show's account in her comment section:

This author is rarely rendered speechless, but on such occasions, one must simply admire…

Even though Netflix hasn't confirmed if Claudia Jessie's season will be next as Eloise, I vote for the Grammy nominee to make the cast. She proved that she's worthy of the Bridgerton world going back to her iconic green Versace dress in 2000, two decades before the spicy period drama romance premiered. Can't you just see her standing among the socialites at a ball, or trading gossip with Queen Charlotte?

There are plenty of people in the comment section of JLo's post who think so, as they seem to believe that the post is so fitting with the Bridgerton world that it was a sign that she's part of the cast for the current fourth season. We technically can't rule it out; like what Netflix did with Season 3, Benedict's season will air in two parts. With Part 2 still a month away, fans can speculate away about what's in store.

Some fans have in fact already checked out the four episodes of Part 1. At the time of writing, less than one full day after the Season 4 premiere, Bridgerton already has a spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows In The U.S. Today. Take a look at the full list:

Mike Epps: Delusional His & Hers Skyscraper Live Free Bert Finding Her Edge Star Search 11.22.63 Sandokan: The Pirate Prince Bridgerton Stranger Things

The #9 spot may not seem too impressive at first glance, especially when it barely ranks above Stranger Things as a show that ended nearly a full month ago. Both 11.22.63 and Sandokan aren't even Netflix originals.

That said, I'd be shocked if Bridgerton isn't at least in the Top 5 by the end of the first weekend with Season 4 available, and it can likely dethrone Mike Epps' comedy special at some point during the wait for Part 2 to release on February 26. And who knows? Maybe JLo will have another gorgeous gown worthy of a Bridgerton to debut by then.