90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Is In The Middle Of Its Tell-All Special, But A Cast Member Just Revealed They're Expecting A Baby

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's time on the 2026 TV schedule is almost up, as the tell-all continues to give us updates on where each couple featured this season stands. Just when it seemed like we knew everything, a cast member revealed online that they're expecting a child, and it's not someone I would've guessed.

While fans watch the cast roast each other with anonymous questions during the special, news is out that one of them is having a baby. Those who aren't current by watching on TLC or with an HBO Max subscription may want to proceed with caution, but this should only be a mild spoiler to anyone caught up to the tell-all special.

(Image credit: TLC)

Chloe And Johny Broke Up, But He's Expecting A Baby

We knew before 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way ended that Chloe Fabiano and Johny Fernandes broke up. She found evidence of him cheating with other women, and returned to the United States pretty quickly after. Now, we have a new update that Johny is expecting a child, and it's not with Chloe.

KikiandKibbitz got the exclusive maternity photos of Johny and his girlfriend Emily, who have a baby on the way. It may feel like a sudden change when his breakup with Chloe only just aired, but keep in mind these seasons are filmed well in advance of when they're on television. Plus, it would appear there is more to this story than we even knew.

(Image credit: TLC)

The Mother Of Johny's Child Was His Girlfriend Before Chloe

The pregnancy announcement post went on to reveal that Johny and Emily dated on & off for the past three years. In fact, he was dating Emily when he first met Chloe, and according to this update, it was what ended their relationship. Now they're back together, and hopefully, looking to create a healthy life for their future child.

As for Chloe's reaction to the news, I wasn't able to find an explicit reaction to the news. I did see she posted a photo to Instagram Stories wearing a sweater that said "Dump Him," but there was no context beyond that. Who knows if that's directed at her ex, his baby mama, or just a vibe she's putting out into the universe? Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so it's always a good time to express your feelings on romance around this time of year.

I would imagine if anyone is thrilled, it's Chloe's mom, who made it clear she didn't trust Johny or his ability to stay faithful to her daughter. Imagine if they accepted her offer to move them to the United States, and he continued to interact with other women behind his fiancé's back. We actually don't have to imagine it, because we've seen it happen with couples on 90 Day Fiancé, and it never goes well. Now, Chloe is free to move onward and upward, and maybe on to the next season of 90 Day: Hunt For Love if it returns for Season 2!

In the meantime, we'll continue to see her and Johny on the tell-all special for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season is almost over, so make sure to tune in to see how it all wraps up and what other unknown things might be revealed.