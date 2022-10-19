Jason Momoa's New Apple TV+ Show Is Re-Teaming Him With An Aquaman Co-Star

There’s no question that Jason Momoa is a Hollywood superstar, from his time as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe to playing Duncan Idaho in Dune to his upcoming turn as Fast X’s villain. But the man who was once best known for shows like Game of Thrones and Stargate: Atlantis has retained a foothold in the TV realm in recent years, most notably through Apple TV+’s See, which will conclude with its third season. But Apple TV+ subscribers haven’t seen the last of Momoa, as he has a new show coming up called Chief of War, and it’ll re-team him with one of his Aquaman co-stars.

Temuera Morrison, who played Arthur Curry’s father Thomas Curry in Aquaman, has been tapped to join the cast of Chief of War, which was announced back in April. The Apple TV+ limited series, as the longline explains, “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Morrison will play King Kahekili, the King of Maui, per Deadline.

Besides Thomas Curry, whom he’s reprising in next year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Temuera Morrison is well known for playing Jango Fett, Boba Fett and various other Jango clones in the Star Wars franchise. Morrison made his debut in a galaxy far, far away in Attack of the Clones, and 15 years after the Prequel Trilogy concluded, he made his first onscreen appearance as Boba, whom he’d previously voiced in The Empire Strikes Backs’ 2004 DVD re-release and various video games, in The Mandalorian Season 2. That was followed by Morrison leading The Book of Boba Fett, and he most recently cameoed as a clone veteran in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which you can see with your Disney+ subscription.

Outside of Star Wars and the DC Extended Universe, Temuera Morrison’s notable credits include playing Abin Sur in Green Lantern, Chief Tui in Moana and Powell in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Chief of War also won’t be the first time he and Jason Momoa have worked together on something that’s not Aquaman-related, as Morrison appeared in the third season of Momoa’s Netflix show Frontier as Te Rangi.

In addition to starring in Chief of War, Jason Momoa also co-created the eight-episode limited series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Both men will executive produce alongside Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, Justin Chon and Doug Jung, the latter of whom is showrunning the project. Chon is also slated to direct the first two episodes. Chief of War marks Momoa’s first time writing for television, but he already has film writing experience under his belt though co-penning 2014’s Road to Paloma, and he and Pa’a Sibbett also crafted the story for the upcoming movie The Last Manhunt.

It’ll be a long time until Chief of War premieres on Apple TV+, but now that Temuera Morrison has come aboard, maybe that means more casting news will follow in the near future. In any case, be sure to look through our 2022 TV schedule to learn what’s left to premiere this year.