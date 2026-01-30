Graham Norton Had To Sign 'So Many NDAs' About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding (And I Honestly Can't Tell If He's Joking)

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged over the summer, many have been excitedly awaiting what their wedding will be like. But for those lucky enough to know the happy couple, they’ll get to see the occasion firsthand. Allegedly British talk show host Graham Norton is on the invite list, and his comments on the secrecy of the whole thing actually sounds pretty dead on, even though I truly don’t know if he’s being genuine about it.

In a new episode of Norton’s podcast Wanging On With Graham & Maria, which he cohosts with fellow presenter Maria McErlane, they discussed the upcoming event. Here’s what they said:

Graham: “Ah, lovely Taylor Swift,”

Maria: “...who invited you to her wedding.”

Graham: “I can say nothing.”

Maria: “Oh, that means it’s happening.”

Graham: “I’ve signed so many NDAs.”

Now, is Graham Norton being a little bit cheeky, or did he actually have to sign NDAs about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding? It’s not like we would be surprised if the host is being added to the guest list given Swift has shown up on his BBC One late night show five times across more than a decade. Also, when Swift appeared on his show following her engagement in October and Norton asked about her wedding plans she responded by telling him “you’ll know,” suggesting that he’s perhaps going.

Given all the interest around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, it’s actually probably in their best interest to have guests sign NDAs. It’s already allegedly gotten out when and where they’re tying the knot: on June 13, 2026 at Rhode Island’s Ocean House. I’m sure they want to keep the event exclusive, safe and fun, rather than having fans strolling in like it's the Eras tour or something like that. The podcast hosts also said this on their show:

Maria: “That is very very exciting, and I’m very much looking forward to coming with you.”

Graham: “Over my husband’s dead body.”

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce do get married this year, it’d kind of be perfect for the singer given her favorite/lucky number is 13, and 13 times two is 26… you know, like 2026? Check out Graham Norton asking Taylor Swift about her engagement below:

As far as what else we’ve heard about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding planning, sources have said that the couple are equally involved in the process, but making decisions amidst Kelce trying to decide whether or not to retire from pro football after 13 seasons as a player is acting as “the first real test of their relationship.”

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

You can check out the new documentary Taylor Swift: The End of An Era – featuring some cute moments between Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce with a Disney+ subscription. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Another source also claimed that Kelce’s mother, Mama Donna, is having to “bite her tongue” regarding the process of wedding planning because she has a lot of ideas, but doesn’t want to come off as overbearing. No matter, we’re sure Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is going to be absolutely epic. And hey, if we were invited, we’d sign all the NDAs too!