No Big Deal, Just Jason Momoa Showing Off His Butt During A Fishing Trip

Jason Momoa has been a subject of much conversation as production on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has officially wrapped, and the star has been teasing different versions of Batman to be seen in the DCEU in the future. When the Game of Thrones alum isn’t stirring up DCEU rumors, Momoa is stirring up trouble while on a fishing trip with friends. Aquaman clearly isn’t afraid of the mighty ocean, or afraid of baring all on social media.

In a recent Instagram story post, the movie star shared photos of his real life deep sea adventure he embarked on with his friends. While on this trip, someone snapped a very cheeky photo of Momoa fishing. He felt free and at home at sea, and didn’t feel shy about sharing this with his fans. Check out the revealing photo below:

(Image credit: Jason Momoa Instagram)

Clearly the Aquaman star has no problem with baring all. He must’ve gotten used to the nudity on the Game of Thrones set and feels comfortable sharing this with his fans. The Fast X star has never shied away from showing off his body on Instagram in the past. He proudly displayed his “Dad-bod” after taking a break from the intense workouts many of his roles entail. He has also shared plenty of photos in Aquaman shape, and videos from some of his intense superhero workouts. The DCEU star works hard to remain in shape for his demanding roles, and he isn’t afraid to show that the hard work is paying off.

Jason Momoa may have to continue being in superhero shape for a while longer. He will be playing a mountain climber in the upcoming remake of the 1993 film, Cliffhanger. The film has been in development for eight years, and it looks like it’s finally happening. This role, which was previously played by Sylvester Stallone, isn’t a far cry for Momoa, who has shared his passion for climbing in the past. Climbing mountains is an intense sport, but if anyone can be believable in such a part, it’s Momoa.

Nobody portrays badass characters like Momoa, and this photo definitely proves this. Momoa is confidently taking on open waters with just a fishing pole. He doesn’t even need clothes to protect him from potentially harsh winds. Really, is there a photo that more accurately communicates the essence of Aquaman? I guess Momoa takes his characters everywhere.

Fans may have to wait a while to see Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as it isn’t set to hit theaters until the end of 2023. Thankfully, Momoa has a slew of upcoming projects down the pike. Fans can also see him previously portray Aquaman in 2018’s Aquaman and 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which are both currently available for HBO Max subscribers.