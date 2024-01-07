‘Do I Get Used To It?’: Leonardo DiCaprio Shares Thoughts On His Hollywood Fame

This year marks 35 years since Leonardo DiCaprio first got his Hollywood career going, and wow has it been an incredible one thus far -- I mean just look at the list of Leo's best films! From being “King of the World” in Titanic to his latest Martin Scorsese collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon , it’s no wonder the Oscar winner is such a beloved Hollywood actor. On Thursday night, the beloved performer appeared at the Palm Springs International Film Festival to attend its Awards Gala, and he was met with a question about his lasting fame.

During the event, Killers of the Flower Moon, which has had critics raving , was honored with the “Vanguard Award.” Upon entering the festival, Leonardo DiCaprio was met with a herd of fans, with whom he took the time to meet and sign autographs with at the star-studded event. Following that, the actor was asked if he ever gets used to greetings like that when he appears somewhere. Here’s what he said:

Do I get used to it? It's not a part of my everyday life, but I was actually incredibly surprised at the turnout here. Palm Springs Film Festival's kind of going off. It really is.

As DiCaprio told Entertainment Tonight , the buzz at the Palm Springs Film Festival does not measure up to what his daily life looks like. The actor doesn’t find himself constantly at big events signing autographs and getting to take the stage at the Palm Springs Film Festival to earn recognition. DiCaprio also shared that he was rather “surprised” at all the people who turned up at the Awards Gala, saying the festival was “kind of going off.”

It’s an interesting response to hear from the actor, because when we think of him and see him in situations, it’s almost always a glitzy one that could make one believe that it's his life all the time. The truth is, while I’m sure the actor has a lavish life, between his multiple houses, including a Palm Springs retreat to call his own, DiCaprio surely spends a lot of his time doing normal mundane things like us. And, when he’s at work, he’s on a set that is away from a swarm of fans, so apparently he’s not constantly faced with the level of fame he actually has.

The truth is, Leonardo DiCaprio has been famous since he was in his twenties. Chances are he’s had to find ways across three decades to find normalcy in life and not feel like the famous person he is all the time. He is known for being choosy when it comes to his appearances or even what roles he chooses to play, so his response to being famous does make sense.