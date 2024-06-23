7 LGBTQ+ Directors Who Have Shaped Queer Cinema With Their Careers

Queer cinema can be defined as movies with great LGBTQ+ characters or films that bring a different point of view outside of what you’d see in a mainstream movie. There are so many directors out there who have created queer films that are top-ranked on Rotten Tomatoes , introducing audiences not only to queer characters but different ways of life in general. Here are seven examples of LGBTQ+ directors who have shaped queer cinema into what it is today.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

John Waters

American filmmaker John Waters broke the mold introducing to audiences taboo subjects that were unapologetic and in your face. In one of drag queen legend Divine’s best performances , Female Trouble, he has its female protagonist committing disturbing crimes that will leave you horrified. Waters also does a great job celebrating life’s absurd and grotesque moments in his campy, over-the-top style. Pink Flamingos, also starring Divine, accomplished this in the final scene when “the filthiest person alive” scoops up dog feces and eats it shamelessly.

Another remarkable quality of John Waters was his ability to highlight outsiders, rebels, and misfits in his movies. For example, Divine confidently embraces his body even though he doesn’t have a typical Hollywood slim build. In the movie that eventually turned into a Broadway musical , Hairspray, teenage Tracy Turnblad doesn’t fit traditional beauty standards. However, she still remains a confident and talented person. Waters’ cult classics may not always be easy to watch, but they offer a unique perspective on society that challenges the conventional and celebrates the provocative.

(Image credit: NBC)

Lee Daniels

Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels contributed to queer cinema by presenting a more subtle portrayal of queer experiences, especially with Black characters. One of cinema’s most impactful fictional teachers , Ms. Blu Rain in Precious, is a lesbian. But, her support for Precious to do well in school and block out the noise of her rough home life defines the character more than her sexuality does.

Fox’s hip-hop drama, Empire , broke ground by having one of the main characters, Jamal, be a gay Black man for its broad audience. We also see the talented singer face issues of homophobia with some shocking scenes having happened to Lee Daniels during his childhood in real life, like getting thrown in the trash for being gay. Through Daniels' characters, queer audiences can watch and feel seen.

(Image credit: Netflix: Behind the Streams)

Todd Haynes

The 1950s may have been an era where the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community was limited, but it doesn’t mean they didn’t exist. While Todd Haynes tackled the taboo subject of scandalous age-gap relationships in one of 2023's best movies, May December, it was his period films set in the '50s that initially launched his reputation in queer cinema. In Far From Heaven, Dennis Quaid’s character, Frank Whitaker, was a gay man during an unacceptable time. This character reflected the lives of closeted men of that era having secret affairs, visiting underground gay bars, and even taking part in therapy to “cure” his homosexuality.

Haynes’ best quality is staying away from the clichés and tragic endings commonly found in queer films. One of the best lesbian film couples , Carol and Therese in Carol, deal with the turmoil of keeping their affair a secret among an unaccepting crowd. However, Haynes had his movie end with a message of hope which, in turn, can inspire queer audiences who watch.

(Image credit: the hollywood reporter)

Pedro Almodóvar

Spanish filmmaker and screenwriter Pedro Almodóvar gave a genuine, sympathetic portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community in Spanish society. In All About My Mother, the main character, Manuela, has a good friendship with transgender sex worker Agrado. We’re also introduced to another transgender character, Lola, who was the father of Manuela’s son before transitioning. Through these characters, we break away from stereotypes and get a deep exploration of who they are as people.

Almodóvar isn’t afraid to tackle forbidden subjects with emotional honesty, such as in the dark romantic comedy Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! With a mix of dark humor, melodrama, and psychological tension, audiences see the subject of Stockholm Syndrome come into the relationship of Ricky and Marina. Instead of this theme being told in a judgmental way, it’s shown with sympathy.

(Image credit: American Film Institute)

Gus Van Sant

The New Queer Cinema movement of the 1990s was greatly contributed to by LGBTQ+ director Gus Van Sant. He brought queer-themed films to independent cinema like My Own Private Idaho. Loosely based on the Shakespeare plays in the Henriad, the indie adventure drama has River Phoenix’s character of Mike as a gay man trying to find his way through life. Van Sant also does a great job spotlighting underrepresented communities, like skateboarders, in Paranoid Park. We delve into a teenage boarder’s inner turmoil after accidentally killing a guard.

Van Sant is also known for bringing history to the big screen, whether it’s real-life LGBTQ+ figures like Harvey Milk or quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan. He also gives his own loose interpretations of real events like the Columbine High School shooting in Elephant and his idea of Kurt Cobain’s final moments in Last Days.

The queer experience is also mirrored through the Oscar-winning film, Good Will Hunting. Will Hunting may not be a queer man, but his journey of self-discovery and ultimate path of self-acceptance are all themes found in the LGBTQ+ community.

(Image credit: First Run Features)

Cheryl Dunye

Liberian-American filmmaker Cheryl Dunye has significantly crafted Black movies you should watch for Pride Month. One of her most well-known would be The Watermelon Woman, where the subjects of race, sexuality, and gender are presented. You can argue that Dunye invented a genre of her own called “Dunyementary” where a movie is established as a documentary with fictional elements. The comedy-drama’s fictional subject in Black actress Fae Richards symbolizes the erasing of classic Black lesbians from cinema.

Dunye brilliantly brought to the screen the real stories of queer Black women. In the TV movie, Stranger Inside, her crime-drama has a juvenile delinquent, Treasure, trying to find her biological mother in the prison system. All the while, we explore Treasure's relationships with other female inmates placed within the prison community.

(Image credit: Milwaukee Film)

Jennie Livingston

The only full-length movie Jennie Livingston created was the documentary, Paris is Burning, which was both raw and groundbreaking. In a movie that celebrates drag performers , Livingston’s documentary explores the diverse communities that exist within the realm of NYC's ball culture of the 1980s.

The identities of queer characters were brought forth to mainstream audiences through the creative expressions of dance, big drag costumes, and impressive performances. Highlighting the genuine stories of a marginalized group, Livingston triumphantly presented visibility and understanding of queer lives.

These seven LGBTQ+ directors created masterpiece films that displayed diverse narratives to a large, theater-going audience. With their unique perspectives and creativity, talented filmmakers helped make queer cinema widespread and celebrated. Experiences of the LGBTQ+ were reflected through queer characters or points of view different from anything we’ve ever seen before. Check out our streaming schedule to see if any of these artists’ well-known movies are on your streaming services.