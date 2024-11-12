Like Ariel Winter, Matthew McConaughey And More, Amanda Seyfried Left Hollywood. Why She Moved Away From Big Cities

Amanda Seyfried may be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but unlike many of her peers, she’s chosen to live a quieter life far from the industry’s bright lights. Probably best known for her memorable Mean Girls quotes, Mamma Mia!, and The Dropout, Seyfried continues the trend of A-listers like Ariel Winter and Matthew McConaughey leaving Hollywood behind, and she now calls a farm in Upstate New York her home.

While she still takes on high-profile projects -- most recently she became attached to a new book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid -- her life looks quite different from her early days navigating the L.A. hustle. Even before starting a family, the Seven Veils actress decided to step away from Hollywood, seeking a lifestyle rooted in nature and peace.

In a recent Forbes interview, she explained how this decision has given her a sense of balance that city life never could:

I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does.

The former Jennifer’s Body cast member admits moving upstate wasn’t just about hitting pause on the fast-paced Hollywood life. It was about building a life that truly reflects her deep love for animals.

Her longtime companion, an Australian Shepherd named Finn, played a massive part in that decision. Seyfried has often credited Finn with keeping her grounded during those early years in Hollywood, and her Instagram is filled with snapshots of her life with Finn and the growing menagerie she now cares for on her farm. Over the years, her animal family has grown beyond Finn to include cats, chickens, goats, and other farm animals—all of whom add to her day-to-day purpose.

For the actress, farm life has provided a fulfillment the city never could. She calls her lifestyle “exhilarating” and says it brings a sense of purpose that glitz and glam can’t match. Describing her routine, she explains how after nights of socializing and enjoying city life, she’s happiest returning to the farm. As she puts it:

...the next day I’ll be home and even happier in my boots in the mud feeding the animals.

Moving away from Tinseltown, the actress joined a growing list of stars who’ve traded the chaos of Hollywood for a more laid-back lifestyle. Take Matthew McConaughey, who’s made Austin, Texas his home base, or Ariel Winter, who moved to Nashville with longtime boyfriend Luke Benward, for examples. For them, stepping out of the Hollywood hustle brings a sense of balance and connection that the big city doesn’t always offer.

Seyfried’s decision to settle somewhere more private proves that stepping out of the spotlight doesn’t mean stepping away from success. It’s given her a solid foundation that supports both her career and her life at home. At the end of the day, she’s found the happiness she was looking for: with her family—both human and furry—surrounded by the peace and simplicity that life outside Hollywood has to offer.