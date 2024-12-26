Like Matthew McConaughey, Florence Pugh And More, Home Alone‘s Daniel Stern Left Hollywood. What He’s Doing Now

Daniel Stern has been known to make audiences laugh by playing Marv in the cast of Home Alone and giving heartwarming feels as The Wonder Years’ narrator. But as time went on, the American actor decided to step away from the spotlight and take on a new chapter in his life. Just like Matthew McConaughey, Florence Pugh, and other talented stars, Stern has left Hollywood to live his best life on his California ranch with a new passion to follow.

Living the glitz and glam of Hollywood isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be for all actors. After all, Matthew McConaughey moved to Texas so he could take on roles he wanted compared to his usual rom-coms. Florence Pugh joined the slew of celebs leaving L.A. to avoid hanging out in “famous circles.” Daniel Stern is among the list of talented stars who left Hollywood. Enjoying his new life on his California ranch growing tangerines and creating art, the now-sculptor tells People why social media benefits his art projects:

What I love about social media is you can tell your story, and it feels good to tell it. And sort of that's the final step of any artistic creation is giving it to an audience. So it's a wonderful world, and I'm so tickled people have discovered some of my stuff through the TikTok thing there.

Daniel Stern’s bronze sculptures are awesome and very appealing to the eyes. In one of his Instagram videos , the Rookie of the Year actor/director posted his latest creations of two bronze heads with bright red apples lying on top. The details put in the faces are very impressive. It’s a good thing that Stern has social media to show the art world and fans what he can do.

Compared to getting wrapped up in Kevin McCallister’s booby traps , Daniel Stern is in one piece enjoying his California ranch life. He makes himself busy raising cattle, hiking, and creating bronze sculptures. He told People that being a working artist gives him a newfound understanding of what a film’s art department must go through:

I'm fascinated by the cinematographer and the prop department. It takes all these people. So I love living in all these different worlds. It's the same in my sculpture world. I make these fun sculptures, but I'm dealing with a city and the city council who has commissioned the piece, and I'm going to tell them their story. And then I deal with the city engineer, and then I deal with the foundry and the mold makers. So I've got all these other people in my life outside of show business, and I think it makes my show business stuff deeper because I'm living my real life.

I can understand what a mind-blowing perspective it must have been for Daniel Stern to understand the everyday tasks and priorities an entire art department experiences based on having his own artwork commissioned. His new dedication to sculpting proves that the American Comedy Award nominee is forever an artist. Whether he’s in front or being the camera, the City Slickers actor is a creative soul who can delve into different artistic worlds no matter where he is.

One big reason why Daniel Stern decided to leave Hollywood was to avoid the “overwhelming” life that comes from being so famous. With all of the money that the Dilbert voice actor made during his time in L.A., Stern decided to invest in passions outside of show business:

With the support of his wife and using his Hollywood cash to buy what he and his family need, Daniel Stern appears to be doing pretty well for himself. Even though the Maryland native is making great use of his time creating beautiful bronze sculptures, it doesn’t mean he’s turned away from acting. Stern had a new role as NASA administrator Eli Hobson in season four of one of the best Apple TV+ shows , For All Mankind. It was also announced back in 2018 that the Home Alone star was helming and starring in the relationship comedy Everything’s Peachy with no release date currently announced. As happy as I am for Stern to be putting dedication into his artwork, I’d love to see him back on the big screen again.

