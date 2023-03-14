Lindsay Lohan Announces She's Pregnant With Sweet Social Media Post

We’ve watched Lindsay Lohan grow up on screen in various phases of her life, from her getting her start (times two) in the 1998 remake of Parent Trap to becoming a teen icon in movies like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, to her recent rom-com comeback for Netflix’s Falling For Christmas . Coming this year, as the actress has just announced, she is about to embark on another life milestone: motherhood.

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share that she has a baby on the way. Check out the sweet social media post from the actress:

Lohan posted a photo of a white baby onesie with the words “coming soon…” on the front and tagged her husband Bader Shammas, who she married in April 2022. The actress wrote in the caption that they are “blessed and excited” alongside baby emojis. How exciting for the couple to be starting a family together!

Of course the big news got Hollywood commenting on the news too. Lohan’s Mean Girls co-stars congratulating her. Amanda Seyfried wrote “This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” along with Lacey Chabert, who said “I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Seyfried and Lohan recently shared their interest to play their Mean Girl roles just a few months ago. Lohan’s The Parent Trap writer/director Nancy Meyers commented “Omg congrats Lindsay! ❤️”

Word of Lindsay Lohan’s romance with financier Bader Shammas first began in 2020 before the couple announced their engagement in November 2021. When the actress shared the news that they were getting married at the time, she called the partnership “My love. My life. My family. My future.” Check out the pair:

Sixteen months after Lohan put on her engagement ring, the couple have been married for nearly a year, and are getting ready to be parents of their first child! Lohan reportedly moved to Dubai back in 2014, and currently resides in the United Arab Emirates with her hubby, who she likely met in her new home in the middle east.

The actress left Dubai to film her Netflix movie Falling For Christmas in 2022 and shared that she was “happy to be back in the states more often for work” and “enjoying” getting back to acting after some time away from Hollywood. Lindsay Lohan has since reportedly filmed another Netflix rom-com called Irish Wish ahead of it becoming among the new on Netflix movies in 2023.