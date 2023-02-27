After Freaky Friday Post With Lindsay Lohan Got Fans Hyped, Jamie Lee Curtis Shared Exciting Sequel Update

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long, wildly successful career in TV and film, and she’s having a serious moment right now. She was recently nominated for her first Academy Award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, in a role that already earned her a SAG Award . And after a Freaky Friday post with Lindsay Lohan got fans hyped, Curtis shared an exciting update about a potential sequel. Get this woman a guitar!

While Jamie Lee Curtis is perhaps best known for her long tenure playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, she’s got a number of truly iconic roles. 2003’s Freaky Friday is definitely on that list, with Curtis absolutely killing it as a teenager stuck in an adult’s body. A few weeks ago she posted a throwback with Lindsay Lohan, with the caption “fingers crossed” seemingly hinting at hopes for a sequel. She recently spoke to Variety about this idea, saying:

It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.

There you have it. While there are no actual plans currently in place to bring another Freaky Friday movie to life, Jamie Lee Curtis seems to be speaking it into existence. And given Disney’s penchant for nostalgic properties and Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting, now might be the perfect time for this long-awaited sequel to happen. Fingers crossed.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments to Variety came as she attended the Producers Guild Awards. She’s currently in the midst of Awards Season, which will all lead to the upcoming Oscars ceremony. On top of reveling in the wild success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, she’s also looking forward to the future. And that hopefully includes a reunion with Lindsay Lohan for Freaky Friday 2. As a reminder, the caption for Curtis' Instagram throwback reads:

It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!

Right now it seems like Jamie Lee Curtis can do just about anything, including hoping to make a Freaky Friday sequel happen all these years later. She’s been keeping super busy lately, in popular projects like Knives Out and Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy. And with Curtis getting serious Awards Season attention thanks to various nominations and wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the sky’s the limit.

As previously mentioned, Lindsay Lohan recently returned to her acting roots , starring in Netflix’s holiday movie Falling for Christmas. And with the movie even having a Mean Girls tie-in , fans are clamoring for more Lilo on our screens. And there’s no better place than Freaky Friday 2?