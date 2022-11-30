Amanda Seyfried And Lindsay Lohan Discuss The Possibility Of A Mean Girls Sequel

Mean Girls is one of those movies that has more than earned its place in the pop culture consciousness, and the thoughts surrounding movie’s return to Netflix this past summer only reinforce that point. So the possibility of a sequel is something that’s been mentioned by its cast members quite often. That very subject came up when stars Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried got together recently, and the chances of the original cast returning to their roles took an interesting turn through that talk.

Seyfried was interviewing Lohan on behalf of Interview , and the ever-enduring legacy of director Mark Waters’ 2004 comedy was present throughout. Talking about how they’ve adjusted to being so well known, Amanda Seyfried asked Lindsay Lohan about the sort of acting opportunities she’d like to tackle in the future.

Interestingly enough, along with the mention of Lohan being interested in a spot in an upcoming Marvel movie , a Mean Girls reunion concept came up that no one would have expected. Here’s how Seyfried set up a new path forward while addressing where Mean Girls 2 currently stands:

"Amanda Seyfried: I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway.

Lindsay Lohan: That would be really fun.

Seyfried: Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?

Lohan: I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, “Oh no.” We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone."

Naturally, Lindsay Lohan is the biggest cheerleader for a proper Mean Girls sequel , and from the sound of it, co-star Rachel McAdams is just as excited to see where Cady Heron and Regina George have ended up. Unfortunately, the chances of a true Mean Girls 2 do seem slim to none, at least for the moment.

Part of the problem would be that movie musical Lindsay Lohan mentioned. The in-development adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical , which also boasts a script from Tina Fey, looks to be the priority when it comes to maintaining the IP in Paramount’s library. Who could blame them, as the original Broadway run was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving songs like “Someone Gets Hurt” waiting to be sung by a touring company or local theater:

Expressing doubts about a legacy-quel that would return to the world of Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried’s idea of reassembling the original cast for a week of Broadway performances could actually feed both wolves. Seeing Lindsay Lohan and her co-stars in their roles once again would fuel the want for a new film, while interest around the musical adaptation would be stoked with a bump in popularity as well.

Maybe in a truly meta turn, the original cast of Mean Girls: The Musical could be the new Plastics roaming the halls of North Shore High School. There’s no shortage of ideas, and as Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan have proven, the cast is pretty much up for anything. All that remains is for the folks at Paramount to make fetch happen.