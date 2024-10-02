A Live-Action/CGI Rugrats Movie Is In The Works, And How Will This Not Haunt Our Dreams?

If you grew up in the ‘90s, then chances are you watched many of what are now considered the best animated TV shows of all time. And if you were specifically tuning into Nickelodeon frequently, then it’s almost guaranteed you saw Rugrats, and maybe you’ve even gone back to watch some episodes with your Paramount+ subscription. Well, I have some good news and bad news for Rugrats fans. The good news is that a live-action/CGI hybrid movie is in the works. The bad news is that this concept alone will surely haunt our dreams, right?

This news comes to us from Deadline, which reports that director Jason Moore has been tapped to helm this Rugrats movie off a script that Saturday Night Live alum Mikey Day wrote with Streeter Seidell. Assuming this project moves forward, this will become the fourth film credit on Moore’s resume, as he previously directed Pitch Perfect, Sisters and Shotgun Wedding. He’s also directed episodes of TV shows like Dawson’s Creek and Everwood, and has also been active on Broadway for a long time thanks to productions like Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical and Steel Magnolias, among others.

More to come…