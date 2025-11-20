Glen Powell And Jenna Ortega Are Teaming Up With J.J. Abrams For His Next Movie, And It Sounds Awesome. Here's What We Know

Director J.J. Abrams' next movie is in the works, and he’s landed two stars for the cast. Glen Powell, coming off his star turn in The Running Man on the 2025 movie schedule, and Jenna Ortega, who has been crushing it on Wednesday on the 2025 TV schedule (you can watch it with a Netflix subscription), are co-starring in the movie that, at least for now, has the working title Ghostwriter.

The title of the movie may not end up being Ghostwriter. Some reports indicate that is just a working title, and at least one source, the Providence Journal, has said the name of the movie could be Providence. That’s something we’ll just have to wait to find out, at least for a little while longer. Title or not, here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

When Will Ghostwriter Be Released?

This is a big question about this somewhat mysterious movie. In addition to not knowing what the title is for sure, we’ve also heard nothing about when the movie could be released. It has been reported, again by the Providence Journal, that the movie has wrapped filming as of August 2025, so it’s not unreasonable to guess that the movie could be released as part of the 2026 movie schedule, but that is far from confirmed.

Who Is Starring In Ghostwriter?

Here is where we do have solid information. We do know some big names that will star in the movie.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega’s stardom is rising fast in Hollywood, most notably as the titular star of Wednesday. The show is easily one of the most popular titles streaming on Netflix, as it follows the Addams family member as she attends boarding school at Nevermore Academy. Ortega’s performance in Season 2 has been praised by fans and critics alike.

2025 has been a big year for Ortega on the big screen, too. Earlier this year, she co-produced and starred in the dark comedy Death of a Unicorn, alongside Paul Rudd and Will Poulter. She also starred in Hurry Up Tomorrow with The Weeknd, which wasn’t all that well received, but her role was a real bright spot in the uneven movie.

Glen Powell

It’s fair to call Glen Powell one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. Over the last few years, he’s shown that he’s not only great for box office numbers, but that he’s versatile. He’s starred in action flicks like 2025’s The Running Man and 2024’s Twisters, not to mention co-starring in the 2022 megahit Top Gun: Maverick. He’s also starred in comedies like Anyone but You and Hit Man (which he also co-wrote). He also had a hit TV show in 2025 with Chad Powers, which you can stream with a Hulu subscription. We don’t know his role in Ghostwriter, but we’re confident he’ll be great, whatever it is.

Emma Mackey

British-English actress Emma Mackey scored her breakout role in Netflix’s Sex Education and has not slowed down. Since then, she’s co-starred in Death on the Nile and Barbie, and she’s been a part of three movies in 2025, including the upcoming Ella McCay. She is in the titular role for the latest movie from Hollywood legend James L. Brooks, which hits theaters in December 2025. Like the other cast members, we don’t know who she’ll be playing.

Samuel L. Jackson

One actor that truly needs no introduction is the great Samuel L. Jackson. Over the last 40 years or so, few actors have appeared in as many movies as Jackson, and with his role as Nick Fury in the MCU movies, he’s right at the top of the all-time box office numbers for an actor.

What Is Ghostwriter About?

I’m going to be honest here, you’re guess is as good as mine here. It’s been billed as a “fantasy film,” but otherwise, no one has any solid info on the film’s plot. Ortega told The Cut in May:

It all feels very top secret, but it is an original J.J. script with some fantasy elements.

According to The Providence Journal, it appears that Ortega and Powell are playing a couple, and Jackson is a fantasy author. But take that with a grain of salt, as nothing has been officially disclosed.

Ghostwriter Has Filmed In Scotland And Rhode Island

In addition to filming around Providence, Rhode Island, the movie has also reportedly been shot in Scotland, in both Edinburgh and Glasgow. We know the movie has wrapped, or at least it appears as though it has wrapped, but like so much else surrounding this movie, there is an air of mystery to that, too.

J.J. Abrams Is The Writer And Director

It’s hard to believe that J.J. Abrams, once the hottest director in Hollywood, hasn’t written or directed a movie in six years. His last movie was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That feels like a lifetime (and a pandemic) ago. He’s produced a handful of projects, including next year’s Flowervale Street, which is part of a huge upcoming year for Anne Hathaway. He also produced a great documentary about the Blue Angels that was narrated by Glen Powell in 2024.

Abrams created the TV show Duster with Josh Holloway for HBO Max in 2025, but it was met with middling reviews and viewership, and was canceled after just one season. It’s safe to say that after a meteoric rise, Abrams hit a pretty major bump in the road of his career, so a hit movie would be just what the doctor ordered to get things back on track. Maybe Ghostwriter (or whatever the title ends up being) will be that hit.