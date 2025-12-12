Michael B. Jordan Dropped An F-Bomb In Enthusiastic Support Of His Pal Tessa Thompson (And Her Awards Nods)

I'm willing to be that you have heard about the amazing 2025 that has been had by Michael B. Jordan. While he has been earning acclaim for just about his entire career, the release of Sinners has put him on a new level – as he is now recognized as a A-lister with the power to carry a non-IP film to blockbuster success. The actor has been earning accolades left and right, with more to come as we get deeper into awards season... which makes me all the more appreciate the special love that he recently extended to his Creed trilogy co-star Tessa Thompson.

Like Jordan, Thompson too has been on the receiving end of laudation from critics in 2025, specifically for her turn as the titular character in writer/director Nia DaCosta's Hedda. Last night, she was given the Actress Award – Film prize at the Critics Choice Association’s 2025 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, and the Sinners star was on-stage to give it to her. In the aftermath of the event, Jordan took to his personal Instagram account to express his joy about how things went, writing,

Tessa, it was an honor to present a beyond well deserved award for your performance in Hedda. I am so proud of you. If y’all haven’t seen Hedda yet, it’s streaming on @amazonprime go watch it!! She’s so fucking good in it. 🤎🤎 @tessamaethompson

If the fact that Tessa Thompson's role in Hedda is now winning awards isn't enough to push you to go see it, perhaps Michael B. Jordan's endorsement will be enough – as the guy certainly knows a thing or two about great performances (have pulled off a pair of them starring in Sinners).

Now available to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription (as noted by Jordan), Hedda is a new adaptation of the classic Henrik Ibsen play Hedda Gabler, and it marks the third collaboration between its star and Nia DaCosta after 2018's Little Woods (the filmmaker's directorial debut) and 2023's The Marvels (which features Thomson in a cameo role). The story follows the eponymous character as she feels trapped in a gilded cage and convinces her husband to throw a lavish party that sees drama unfold due to the attendance of her former lover and her husband's professional rival.

Also starring Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall and arrived on streaming in October following a brief qualifying run in theaters.

As for what the future may hold for Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan as collaborators, that's a big question mark. It seems unlikely that their characters will ever meet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (principally because the latter's Erik Killmonger is very dead) and it's unknown when we might get to see a Creed 4 (though it is a project in the works). Perhaps Thompson could end up with a role in the developing Miami Vice remake? I don't think there is a rational person on the planet who would be upset about that development.